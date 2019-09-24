Reviewing Colony Capital Inc. (CLNY)’s and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (NYSE:ARI)’s results

Colony Capital Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (NYSE:ARI), both competing one another are REIT – Diversified companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Colony Capital Inc. 5 1.09 N/A -1.38 0.00 Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. 19 9.62 N/A 1.54 12.21

Table 1 highlights Colony Capital Inc. and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Colony Capital Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (NYSE:ARI)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Colony Capital Inc. 0.00% -11.4% -2.9% Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. 0.00% 8.4% 4.1%

Volatility and Risk

Colony Capital Inc. has a 1.33 beta, while its volatility is 33.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc.’s 0.67 beta is the reason why it is 33.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Colony Capital Inc. and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 83.4% and 69.6% respectively. 0.5% are Colony Capital Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.4% of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Colony Capital Inc. 8.45% 12.77% 10.57% -2.92% -6.46% 20.73% Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. 1.73% 3.01% 0.21% 4.5% -0.84% 12.97%

For the past year Colony Capital Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. beats Colony Capital Inc.

Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment management firm with assets under management of $43 billion. The company manages capital on behalf of its stockholders, as well as institutional and retail investors in private funds, non-traded and traded real estate investment trusts and registered investment companies. Colony Capital has significant holdings in: (a) the healthcare, industrial and hospitality property sectors; (b) Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE: CLNC) and NorthStar Realty Europe Corp. (NYSE: NRE), which are both externally managed by subsidiaries of Colony Capital; and (c) various other equity and debt investments. Colony Capital is headquartered in Los Angeles with over 400 employees in offices located across 19 cities in ten countries.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. The company is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal income taxes, if it distributes at least 90% of its REIT taxable income to its stockholders. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in New York, New York.