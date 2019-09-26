Reviewing Colony Bankcorp Inc. (CBAN)’s and Summit Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF)’s results

Both Colony Bankcorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) and Summit Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) are Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Colony Bankcorp Inc.
|17
|2.76
|N/A
|1.40
|12.01
|Summit Financial Group Inc.
|26
|3.71
|N/A
|2.22
|12.01
Table 1 highlights Colony Bankcorp Inc. and Summit Financial Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Summit Financial Group Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Colony Bankcorp Inc. Company that presently has a price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more of the two businesses. Colony Bankcorp Inc.’s presently price-to-earnings ratio means it is more than Summit Financial Group Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Colony Bankcorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) and Summit Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Colony Bankcorp Inc.
|0.00%
|12.7%
|1%
|Summit Financial Group Inc.
|0.00%
|12.8%
|1.3%
Risk & Volatility
Colony Bankcorp Inc. has a 0.62 beta, while its volatility is 38.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Summit Financial Group Inc.’s 6.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.94 beta.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 14.9% of Colony Bankcorp Inc. shares and 34.6% of Summit Financial Group Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 1.3% of Colony Bankcorp Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 5.2% of Summit Financial Group Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Colony Bankcorp Inc.
|2.76%
|-1%
|-3.12%
|9.05%
|-1.18%
|14.73%
|Summit Financial Group Inc.
|2.7%
|-1.41%
|2.54%
|14.3%
|5.97%
|37.8%
For the past year Colony Bankcorp Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Summit Financial Group Inc.
Summary
On 8 of the 7 factors Summit Financial Group Inc. beats Colony Bankcorp Inc.
