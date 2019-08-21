Reviewing Colony Bankcorp Inc. (CBAN)’s and Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)’s results

Since Colony Bankcorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) and Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) are part of the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Colony Bankcorp Inc. 17 2.81 N/A 1.40 12.01 Signature Bank 126 5.02 N/A 9.23 13.80

Table 1 demonstrates Colony Bankcorp Inc. and Signature Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Signature Bank appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Colony Bankcorp Inc. The business with a lower P/E ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Colony Bankcorp Inc. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Signature Bank, indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Colony Bankcorp Inc. 0.00% 12.7% 1% Signature Bank 0.00% 11.6% 1.1%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.62 beta indicates that Colony Bankcorp Inc. is 38.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Signature Bank’s beta is 1.34 which is 34.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Colony Bankcorp Inc. and Signature Bank Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Colony Bankcorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Signature Bank 0 2 2 2.50

Competitively the average price target of Signature Bank is $139, which is potential 16.96% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Colony Bankcorp Inc. and Signature Bank are owned by institutional investors at 14.9% and 95.9% respectively. Insiders owned 1.3% of Colony Bankcorp Inc. shares. Comparatively, Signature Bank has 2.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Colony Bankcorp Inc. 2.76% -1% -3.12% 9.05% -1.18% 14.73% Signature Bank 0.42% 3.42% -1.74% 0.24% 14.32% 23.98%

For the past year Colony Bankcorp Inc. has weaker performance than Signature Bank

Summary

Signature Bank beats Colony Bankcorp Inc. on 10 of the 10 factors.

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products. The company also offers loan products comprising commercial and industrial loans; real estate loans, such as loans secured by commercial and residential properties, and construction and land loans; temporary financing for commercial and residential properties; letters of credit; and personal lines of credit and loans to acquire personal assets, as well as asset-based lending, mortgages, home equity loans, and credit card accounts. In addition, it provides investment, brokerage, and asset management products and services; retirement products, such as individual retirement accounts and administrative services for retirement vehicles, which include pension, profit sharing, and 401(k) plans to its clients, as well as business retirement accounts; and a range of financing and leasing products consisting of equipment, transportation, taxi medallion, commercial marine, commercial vehicle, financing, and national franchise financing services. Further, the company offers wealth management services to its high net worth personal clients; and a range of individual and group insurance products that comprise health, life, disability, and long-term care insurance products as an agent. Additionally, it purchases, securitizes, and sells guaranteed portions of the U.S. small business administration loans. As of January 19, 2017, the company operated 30 private client offices located in the New York metropolitan area, which included Manhattan, Brooklyn, Westchester, Long Island, Queens, the Bronx, Staten Island, and Connecticut. Signature Bank was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.