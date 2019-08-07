Reviewing Colony Bankcorp Inc. (CBAN)’s and LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB)’s results

Since Colony Bankcorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) and LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) are part of the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Colony Bankcorp Inc. 17 2.85 N/A 1.40 12.01 LCNB Corp. 17 3.47 N/A 1.22 14.74

In table 1 we can see Colony Bankcorp Inc. and LCNB Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. LCNB Corp. has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Colony Bankcorp Inc. When business has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Colony Bankcorp Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is currently more affordable than LCNB Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 has Colony Bankcorp Inc. and LCNB Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Colony Bankcorp Inc. 0.00% 12.7% 1% LCNB Corp. 0.00% 6.8% 0.9%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.62 beta indicates that Colony Bankcorp Inc. is 38.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, LCNB Corp. is 49.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.51 beta.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 14.9% of Colony Bankcorp Inc. shares and 34.7% of LCNB Corp. shares. Insiders owned roughly 1.3% of Colony Bankcorp Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 3.5% are LCNB Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Colony Bankcorp Inc. 2.76% -1% -3.12% 9.05% -1.18% 14.73% LCNB Corp. -0.72% -5.11% 7.84% 8.56% -3.43% 18.88%

For the past year Colony Bankcorp Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than LCNB Corp.

Summary

LCNB Corp. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Colony Bankcorp Inc.

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, Christmas and vacation club, money market deposit, lifetime checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, small business administration, and residential mortgage loans. It also offers consumer loans, such as automobile, boat, home improvement, and personal loans. In addition, the company provides trust administrative, estate settlement, and fiduciary services; and investment management services for trusts, agency accounts, individual retirement accounts, and foundations/endowments. Further, it offers investment services and products, including financial needs analysis, mutual funds, securities trading, annuities, and life insurance; and security brokerage services. Additionally, the company provides safe deposit boxes, night depositories, cashier's checks, bank-by-mail, ATMs, cash and transaction services, debit cards, wire transfers, electronic funds transfer, utility bill collections, notary public service, personal computer-based cash management services, telephone banking, PC Internet banking, mobile banking, and other services for individuals and businesses. As of February 29, 2017, the company operated through 35 offices, including a main office in Warren County, Ohio; and branch offices in Warren, Butler, Clinton, Clermont, Hamilton, Montgomery, Preble, Ross, and Fayette counties, Ohio, as well as 39 ATMs. LCNB Corp. was founded in 1877 and is headquartered in Lebanon, Ohio.