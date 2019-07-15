Reviewing CollPlant Holdings Ltd. (CLGN)’s and Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)’s results

CollPlant Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) and Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CollPlant Holdings Ltd. 5 3.13 N/A 0.00 0.00 Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 75 809.01 N/A -3.83 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for CollPlant Holdings Ltd. and Mirati Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has CollPlant Holdings Ltd. and Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CollPlant Holdings Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -52.1% -47.4%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for CollPlant Holdings Ltd. and Mirati Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CollPlant Holdings Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

Mirati Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $81.33 average price target and a -22.95% potential downside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 23.69% of CollPlant Holdings Ltd. shares and 0% of Mirati Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 19.13% of CollPlant Holdings Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.4% of Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CollPlant Holdings Ltd. -0.97% -11.92% -14% -7.78% -42.05% 21.43% Mirati Therapeutics Inc. -8.76% -2.58% -12.04% 60.52% 71.62% 49.69%

For the past year CollPlant Holdings Ltd.’s stock price has smaller growth than Mirati Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Mirati Therapeutics Inc. beats CollPlant Holdings Ltd.

CollPlant Holdings Ltd., a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing tissue repair products for three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, orthobiologics, and advanced wound care markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen (rhCollagen) that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology. The company's products include Vergenix STR, a soft tissue repair matrix intended for treatment of tendinopathy; Vergenix FG, a wound-filling flowable gel for the treatment of deep surgical incisions and wounds, including diabetic ulcers, venous and pressure ulcers, burns, bedsores, and other chronic wounds; and BioInks for 3D printing of tissues and organs. CollPlant Holdings Ltd. and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of oncology products. The companyÂ’s clinical stage product candidates include glesatinib, an orally-bioavailable, potent, small molecule kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients with genetic alterations of MET; and in Phase Ib clinical trials in patients with genetic alterations of MET and Axl in NSCLC and other solid tumors. Its clinical stage product candidates also comprise sitravatinib, an orally-bioavailable, potent, small molecule spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, such as NSCLC and metastatic Renal Cell Carcinoma, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trials to treat NSCLC patients with RET, CHR4q12, CBL, and AXL genetic alterations; and mocetinostat, an orally administered spectrum-selective Class 1 histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials in combination with durvalumab for the treatment of patients with NSCLC. The company has a collaboration agreement with Foundation Medicine, Inc. and Guardant Health, Inc. to explore development of their platforms as companion diagnostics for glesatinib. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.