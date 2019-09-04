Reviewing CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (CLGN)’s and Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) and Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.
|5
|2.80
|N/A
|-0.80
|0.00
|Zafgen Inc.
|2
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.73
|0.00
Demonstrates CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. and Zafgen Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Zafgen Inc.
|0.00%
|-70.6%
|-52.8%
Analyst Recommendations
CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. and Zafgen Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Zafgen Inc.
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
Meanwhile, Zafgen Inc.’s consensus target price is $6.67, while its potential upside is 723.46%.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. and Zafgen Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 23.69% and 81.8% respectively. About 19.13% of CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 1.14% are Zafgen Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.
|-12.5%
|-30%
|-36.3%
|-27.34%
|-42.53%
|-16.67%
|Zafgen Inc.
|-13.33%
|-22.22%
|-64.45%
|-78.89%
|-91.17%
|-81.62%
For the past year CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. has stronger performance than Zafgen Inc.
Summary
On 6 of the 8 factors CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. beats Zafgen Inc.
CollPlant Holdings Ltd., a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing tissue repair products for three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, orthobiologics, and advanced wound care markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen (rhCollagen) that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology. The company's products include Vergenix STR, a soft tissue repair matrix intended for treatment of tendinopathy; Vergenix FG, a wound-filling flowable gel for the treatment of deep surgical incisions and wounds, including diabetic ulcers, venous and pressure ulcers, burns, bedsores, and other chronic wounds; and BioInks for 3D printing of tissues and organs. CollPlant Holdings Ltd. and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.
Zafgen, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes and obesity. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class MetAP2 inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of metabolic diseases. Zafgen, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.
