Reviewing CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (CLGN)’s and Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN)’s results

Both CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) and Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. 5 2.97 N/A -0.80 0.00 Repligen Corporation 73 20.54 N/A 0.46 204.75

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. and Repligen Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Repligen Corporation 0.00% 3.5% 2.8%

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. and Repligen Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Repligen Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Repligen Corporation’s consensus price target is $110, while its potential upside is 18.52%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 23.69% of CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. shares and 90.6% of Repligen Corporation shares. About 19.13% of CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1% of Repligen Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. -12.5% -30% -36.3% -27.34% -42.53% -16.67% Repligen Corporation 5.39% 9.69% 43.41% 69.31% 101.69% 78.97%

For the past year CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. has -16.67% weaker performance while Repligen Corporation has 78.97% stronger performance.

Summary

Repligen Corporation beats on 9 of the 9 factors CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.

CollPlant Holdings Ltd., a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing tissue repair products for three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, orthobiologics, and advanced wound care markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen (rhCollagen) that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology. The company's products include Vergenix STR, a soft tissue repair matrix intended for treatment of tendinopathy; Vergenix FG, a wound-filling flowable gel for the treatment of deep surgical incisions and wounds, including diabetic ulcers, venous and pressure ulcers, burns, bedsores, and other chronic wounds; and BioInks for 3D printing of tissues and organs. CollPlant Holdings Ltd. and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

Repligen Corporation, a bioprocessing company, focuses on the development, production, and commercialization of products used in the production of antibody-based therapeutics, recombinant proteins, and vaccines worldwide. It manufactures various forms of Protein A, a critical component used to purify antibody-based drugs. The company also supplies alternating tangential flow system filtration devices and protein cell culture supplements that are used in clinical and commercial stage manufacturing to enhance biologic drug yields. In addition, it manufactures and sells OPUS pre-packed chromatography columns, which are used in the purification of clinical-stage biologics; and tangential flow filtration cassettes that are used to concentrate clinical and commercial stage biologic drugs. Further, the company has a portfolio of therapeutic product candidates, which include histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of FriedreichÂ’s ataxia disease; and RG1068, a synthetic human hormone developed as a novel imaging agent for the detection of pancreatic duct abnormalities in combination with magnetic resonance imaging in patients with pancreatitis and other pancreatic diseases. The company sells its bioprocessing products directly and through distributors to various life sciences companies, biopharmaceutical companies, and contract manufacturers. Repligen Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.