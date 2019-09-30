Reviewing CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (CLGN)’s and Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT)’s results

We are contrasting CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) and Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. 4 0.00 2.40M -0.80 0.00 Genfit SA 17 0.00 27.97M 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. and Genfit SA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. 60,139,825.09% 0% 0% Genfit SA 165,307,328.61% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. and Genfit SA.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Genfit SA 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Genfit SA’s potential upside is 253.35% and its average target price is $56.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. and Genfit SA are owned by institutional investors at 23.69% and 0% respectively. 19.13% are CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. -12.5% -30% -36.3% -27.34% -42.53% -16.67% Genfit SA -0.45% -12% -29.64% 0% 0% -20.97%

For the past year CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.’s stock price has smaller decline than Genfit SA.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Genfit SA beats CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.

CollPlant Holdings Ltd., a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing tissue repair products for three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, orthobiologics, and advanced wound care markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen (rhCollagen) that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology. The company's products include Vergenix STR, a soft tissue repair matrix intended for treatment of tendinopathy; Vergenix FG, a wound-filling flowable gel for the treatment of deep surgical incisions and wounds, including diabetic ulcers, venous and pressure ulcers, burns, bedsores, and other chronic wounds; and BioInks for 3D printing of tissues and organs. CollPlant Holdings Ltd. and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.