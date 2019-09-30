Reviewing CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (CLGN)’s and Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT)’s results

We are contrasting CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) and Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.
|4
|0.00
|2.40M
|-0.80
|0.00
|Genfit SA
|17
|0.00
|27.97M
|0.00
|0.00
In table 1 we can see CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. and Genfit SA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.
|60,139,825.09%
|0%
|0%
|Genfit SA
|165,307,328.61%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. and Genfit SA.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Genfit SA
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
On the other hand, Genfit SA’s potential upside is 253.35% and its average target price is $56.5.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. and Genfit SA are owned by institutional investors at 23.69% and 0% respectively. 19.13% are CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.
|-12.5%
|-30%
|-36.3%
|-27.34%
|-42.53%
|-16.67%
|Genfit SA
|-0.45%
|-12%
|-29.64%
|0%
|0%
|-20.97%
For the past year CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.’s stock price has smaller decline than Genfit SA.
Summary
On 6 of the 7 factors Genfit SA beats CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.
CollPlant Holdings Ltd., a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing tissue repair products for three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, orthobiologics, and advanced wound care markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen (rhCollagen) that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology. The company's products include Vergenix STR, a soft tissue repair matrix intended for treatment of tendinopathy; Vergenix FG, a wound-filling flowable gel for the treatment of deep surgical incisions and wounds, including diabetic ulcers, venous and pressure ulcers, burns, bedsores, and other chronic wounds; and BioInks for 3D printing of tissues and organs. CollPlant Holdings Ltd. and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.