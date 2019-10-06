Reviewing CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (CLGN)’s and Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) and Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. 4 0.00 2.40M -0.80 0.00 Fortress Biotech Inc. 21 0.00 48.17M -1.38 0.00

Demonstrates CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. and Fortress Biotech Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) and Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. 59,049,306.17% 0% 0% Fortress Biotech Inc. 234,518,013.63% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 23.69% of CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. shares and 0% of Fortress Biotech Inc. shares. CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 19.13%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. -12.5% -30% -36.3% -27.34% -42.53% -16.67% Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.06% 1.87% 10.99% 21.61% 2.35% 50.44%

For the past year CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. has -16.67% weaker performance while Fortress Biotech Inc. has 50.44% stronger performance.

Summary

Fortress Biotech Inc. beats CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. on 5 of the 6 factors.

CollPlant Holdings Ltd., a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing tissue repair products for three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, orthobiologics, and advanced wound care markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen (rhCollagen) that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology. The company's products include Vergenix STR, a soft tissue repair matrix intended for treatment of tendinopathy; Vergenix FG, a wound-filling flowable gel for the treatment of deep surgical incisions and wounds, including diabetic ulcers, venous and pressure ulcers, burns, bedsores, and other chronic wounds; and BioInks for 3D printing of tissues and organs. CollPlant Holdings Ltd. and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.