Reviewing CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (CLGN)’s and Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) and Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.
|4
|0.00
|2.40M
|-0.80
|0.00
|Fortress Biotech Inc.
|21
|0.00
|48.17M
|-1.38
|0.00
Demonstrates CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. and Fortress Biotech Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) and Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.
|59,049,306.17%
|0%
|0%
|Fortress Biotech Inc.
|234,518,013.63%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 23.69% of CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. shares and 0% of Fortress Biotech Inc. shares. CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 19.13%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.
|-12.5%
|-30%
|-36.3%
|-27.34%
|-42.53%
|-16.67%
|Fortress Biotech Inc.
|0.06%
|1.87%
|10.99%
|21.61%
|2.35%
|50.44%
For the past year CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. has -16.67% weaker performance while Fortress Biotech Inc. has 50.44% stronger performance.
Summary
Fortress Biotech Inc. beats CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. on 5 of the 6 factors.
CollPlant Holdings Ltd., a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing tissue repair products for three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, orthobiologics, and advanced wound care markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen (rhCollagen) that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology. The company's products include Vergenix STR, a soft tissue repair matrix intended for treatment of tendinopathy; Vergenix FG, a wound-filling flowable gel for the treatment of deep surgical incisions and wounds, including diabetic ulcers, venous and pressure ulcers, burns, bedsores, and other chronic wounds; and BioInks for 3D printing of tissues and organs. CollPlant Holdings Ltd. and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.
