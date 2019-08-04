Reviewing CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (CLGN)’s and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST)’s results

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. 5 2.39 N/A -0.80 0.00 Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -2.58 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -215.9% -57%

Analyst Ratings

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 107.37% and its average target price is $18.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 23.69% of CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. shares and 90.4% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders owned 19.13% of CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 13.33% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. -12.5% -30% -36.3% -27.34% -42.53% -16.67% Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.8% -13.63% -27.28% 35.83% -18.07% 130.67%

For the past year CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. had bearish trend while Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

CollPlant Holdings Ltd., a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing tissue repair products for three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, orthobiologics, and advanced wound care markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen (rhCollagen) that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology. The company's products include Vergenix STR, a soft tissue repair matrix intended for treatment of tendinopathy; Vergenix FG, a wound-filling flowable gel for the treatment of deep surgical incisions and wounds, including diabetic ulcers, venous and pressure ulcers, burns, bedsores, and other chronic wounds; and BioInks for 3D printing of tissues and organs. CollPlant Holdings Ltd. and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.