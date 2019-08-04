Reviewing CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (CLGN)’s and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST)’s results

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.
|5
|2.39
|N/A
|-0.80
|0.00
|Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.58
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-215.9%
|-57%
Analyst Ratings
CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
On the other hand, Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 107.37% and its average target price is $18.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 23.69% of CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. shares and 90.4% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders owned 19.13% of CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 13.33% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.
|-12.5%
|-30%
|-36.3%
|-27.34%
|-42.53%
|-16.67%
|Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-3.8%
|-13.63%
|-27.28%
|35.83%
|-18.07%
|130.67%
For the past year CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. had bearish trend while Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.
CollPlant Holdings Ltd., a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing tissue repair products for three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, orthobiologics, and advanced wound care markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen (rhCollagen) that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology. The company's products include Vergenix STR, a soft tissue repair matrix intended for treatment of tendinopathy; Vergenix FG, a wound-filling flowable gel for the treatment of deep surgical incisions and wounds, including diabetic ulcers, venous and pressure ulcers, burns, bedsores, and other chronic wounds; and BioInks for 3D printing of tissues and organs. CollPlant Holdings Ltd. and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.
