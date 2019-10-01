Reviewing Collier Creek Holdings (CCH)’s and Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCAU)’s results

Collier Creek Holdings (NYSE:CCH) and Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCAU) have been rivals in the Conglomerates for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Collier Creek Holdings 10 0.00 44.00M 0.00 0.00 Tuscan Holdings Corp. II 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Collier Creek Holdings 430,950,048.97% 0% 0% Tuscan Holdings Corp. II 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

About 55.43% of Collier Creek Holdings’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Collier Creek Holdings 1.78% 2.49% 3.83% 6.96% 0% 6.74% Tuscan Holdings Corp. II 0.8% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.4%

For the past year Collier Creek Holdings was more bullish than Tuscan Holdings Corp. II.

Summary

Collier Creek Holdings beats Tuscan Holdings Corp. II on 4 of the 4 factors.