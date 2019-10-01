Reviewing Collier Creek Holdings (CCH)’s and Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCAU)’s results

Collier Creek Holdings (NYSE:CCH) and Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCAU) have been rivals in the Conglomerates for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Collier Creek Holdings
|10
|0.00
|44.00M
|0.00
|0.00
|Tuscan Holdings Corp. II
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Collier Creek Holdings
|430,950,048.97%
|0%
|0%
|Tuscan Holdings Corp. II
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
About 55.43% of Collier Creek Holdings’s share are held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Collier Creek Holdings
|1.78%
|2.49%
|3.83%
|6.96%
|0%
|6.74%
|Tuscan Holdings Corp. II
|0.8%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.4%
For the past year Collier Creek Holdings was more bullish than Tuscan Holdings Corp. II.
Summary
Collier Creek Holdings beats Tuscan Holdings Corp. II on 4 of the 4 factors.
