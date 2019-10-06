Reviewing Collier Creek Holdings (CCH)’s and TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TKKS)’s results

Both Collier Creek Holdings (NYSE:CCH) and TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TKKS) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Collier Creek Holdings 10 0.00 44.00M 0.00 0.00 TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00

In table 1 we can see Collier Creek Holdings and TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Collier Creek Holdings and TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Collier Creek Holdings 430,950,048.97% 0% 0% TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Collier Creek Holdings shares and 46.91% of TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation shares. Insiders held roughly 55.43% of Collier Creek Holdings’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 18.91% of TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Collier Creek Holdings 1.78% 2.49% 3.83% 6.96% 0% 6.74% TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation -0.2% 0.3% 1.82% 5.68% 0% 4.15%

For the past year Collier Creek Holdings was more bullish than TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation.

Summary

Collier Creek Holdings beats on 5 of the 5 factors TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation.