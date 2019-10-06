Reviewing Collier Creek Holdings (CCH)’s and TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TKKS)’s results

Both Collier Creek Holdings (NYSE:CCH) and TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TKKS) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Collier Creek Holdings
|10
|0.00
|44.00M
|0.00
|0.00
|TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.07
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Collier Creek Holdings and TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Collier Creek Holdings and TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Collier Creek Holdings
|430,950,048.97%
|0%
|0%
|TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 0% of Collier Creek Holdings shares and 46.91% of TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation shares. Insiders held roughly 55.43% of Collier Creek Holdings’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 18.91% of TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Collier Creek Holdings
|1.78%
|2.49%
|3.83%
|6.96%
|0%
|6.74%
|TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation
|-0.2%
|0.3%
|1.82%
|5.68%
|0%
|4.15%
For the past year Collier Creek Holdings was more bullish than TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation.
Summary
Collier Creek Holdings beats on 5 of the 5 factors TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation.
