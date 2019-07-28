Reviewing Collier Creek Holdings (CCH)’s and Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Collier Creek Holdings (NYSE:CCH) and Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Collier Creek Holdings
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Steel Partners Holdings L.P.
|14
|0.21
|N/A
|-0.61
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Collier Creek Holdings and Steel Partners Holdings L.P.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Collier Creek Holdings
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Steel Partners Holdings L.P.
|0.00%
|-1.5%
|-0.3%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Collier Creek Holdings and Steel Partners Holdings L.P. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 55.9% respectively. Insiders held roughly 55.43% of Collier Creek Holdings’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of Steel Partners Holdings L.P.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Collier Creek Holdings
|0%
|-1%
|2.58%
|0%
|0%
|3.11%
|Steel Partners Holdings L.P.
|-1.07%
|-0.29%
|0.73%
|-13.17%
|-22.19%
|3.36%
For the past year Collier Creek Holdings has weaker performance than Steel Partners Holdings L.P.
Summary
Steel Partners Holdings L.P. beats Collier Creek Holdings on 4 of the 7 factors.
