Reviewing Collier Creek Holdings (CCH)’s and Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Collier Creek Holdings (NYSE:CCH) and Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Collier Creek Holdings 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Steel Partners Holdings L.P. 14 0.21 N/A -0.61 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Collier Creek Holdings and Steel Partners Holdings L.P.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Collier Creek Holdings 0.00% 0% 0% Steel Partners Holdings L.P. 0.00% -1.5% -0.3%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Collier Creek Holdings and Steel Partners Holdings L.P. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 55.9% respectively. Insiders held roughly 55.43% of Collier Creek Holdings’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of Steel Partners Holdings L.P.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Collier Creek Holdings 0% -1% 2.58% 0% 0% 3.11% Steel Partners Holdings L.P. -1.07% -0.29% 0.73% -13.17% -22.19% 3.36%

For the past year Collier Creek Holdings has weaker performance than Steel Partners Holdings L.P.

Summary

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. beats Collier Creek Holdings on 4 of the 7 factors.