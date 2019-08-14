Reviewing Collier Creek Holdings (CCH)’s and Modern Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MMDM)’s results

Collier Creek Holdings (NYSE:CCH) and Modern Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MMDM) compete with each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Collier Creek Holdings
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Modern Media Acquisition Corp.
|11
|0.00
|N/A
|0.03
|352.59
Table 1 highlights Collier Creek Holdings and Modern Media Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Collier Creek Holdings and Modern Media Acquisition Corp.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Collier Creek Holdings
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Modern Media Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Collier Creek Holdings and Modern Media Acquisition Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 68.91%. Insiders owned roughly 55.43% of Collier Creek Holdings’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 20% of Modern Media Acquisition Corp. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Collier Creek Holdings
|1.78%
|2.49%
|3.83%
|6.96%
|0%
|6.74%
|Modern Media Acquisition Corp.
|-0.68%
|-18%
|1.62%
|3.2%
|6.85%
|3.7%
For the past year Collier Creek Holdings’s stock price has bigger growth than Modern Media Acquisition Corp.
Summary
On 3 of the 4 factors Modern Media Acquisition Corp. beats Collier Creek Holdings.
