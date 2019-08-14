Reviewing Collier Creek Holdings (CCH)’s and Modern Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MMDM)’s results

Collier Creek Holdings (NYSE:CCH) and Modern Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MMDM) compete with each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Collier Creek Holdings 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Modern Media Acquisition Corp. 11 0.00 N/A 0.03 352.59

Table 1 highlights Collier Creek Holdings and Modern Media Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Collier Creek Holdings and Modern Media Acquisition Corp.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Collier Creek Holdings 0.00% 0% 0% Modern Media Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Collier Creek Holdings and Modern Media Acquisition Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 68.91%. Insiders owned roughly 55.43% of Collier Creek Holdings’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 20% of Modern Media Acquisition Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Collier Creek Holdings 1.78% 2.49% 3.83% 6.96% 0% 6.74% Modern Media Acquisition Corp. -0.68% -18% 1.62% 3.2% 6.85% 3.7%

For the past year Collier Creek Holdings’s stock price has bigger growth than Modern Media Acquisition Corp.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Modern Media Acquisition Corp. beats Collier Creek Holdings.