Reviewing Collier Creek Holdings (CCH)’s and Leisure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LACQU)’s results

Collier Creek Holdings (NYSE:CCH) and Leisure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LACQU), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Conglomerates. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Collier Creek Holdings 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Leisure Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.41 24.93

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Collier Creek Holdings and Leisure Acquisition Corp.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Collier Creek Holdings 0.00% 0% 0% Leisure Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Collier Creek Holdings and Leisure Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 26.8% respectively. 55.43% are Collier Creek Holdings’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 14.26% of Leisure Acquisition Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Collier Creek Holdings 0% -1% 2.58% 0% 0% 3.11% Leisure Acquisition Corp. 0.19% 0.19% 0.19% 3.61% 0% 1.88%

For the past year Collier Creek Holdings has stronger performance than Leisure Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Leisure Acquisition Corp. beats on 4 of the 5 factors Collier Creek Holdings.