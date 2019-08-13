Reviewing Collier Creek Holdings (CCH)’s and Far Point Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:FPAC)’s results

Collier Creek Holdings (NYSE:CCH) and Far Point Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:FPAC) compete with each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Collier Creek Holdings 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Far Point Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.09 119.20

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Collier Creek Holdings and Far Point Acquisition Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Collier Creek Holdings 0.00% 0% 0% Far Point Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Collier Creek Holdings shares are held by institutional investors while 59.64% of Far Point Acquisition Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 55.43% of Collier Creek Holdings’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Collier Creek Holdings 1.78% 2.49% 3.83% 6.96% 0% 6.74% Far Point Acquisition Corporation 0.69% 0.01% 2.92% 6.23% 0% 6.23%

For the past year Collier Creek Holdings’s stock price has bigger growth than Far Point Acquisition Corporation.

Summary

Far Point Acquisition Corporation beats Collier Creek Holdings on 3 of the 4 factors.