Reviewing Collier Creek Holdings (CCH)’s and Far Point Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:FPAC)’s results

Collier Creek Holdings (NYSE:CCH) and Far Point Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:FPAC) compete with each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Collier Creek Holdings
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Far Point Acquisition Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.09
|119.20
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Collier Creek Holdings and Far Point Acquisition Corporation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Collier Creek Holdings
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Far Point Acquisition Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 0% of Collier Creek Holdings shares are held by institutional investors while 59.64% of Far Point Acquisition Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 55.43% of Collier Creek Holdings’s share are held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Collier Creek Holdings
|1.78%
|2.49%
|3.83%
|6.96%
|0%
|6.74%
|Far Point Acquisition Corporation
|0.69%
|0.01%
|2.92%
|6.23%
|0%
|6.23%
For the past year Collier Creek Holdings’s stock price has bigger growth than Far Point Acquisition Corporation.
Summary
Far Point Acquisition Corporation beats Collier Creek Holdings on 3 of the 4 factors.
