Reviewing Collier Creek Holdings (CCH)’s and Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSAU)’s results

This is a contrast between Collier Creek Holdings (NYSE:CCH) and Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSAU) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Collier Creek Holdings
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Crescent Acquisition Corp.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Collier Creek Holdings and Crescent Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Collier Creek Holdings and Crescent Acquisition Corp.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Collier Creek Holdings
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Crescent Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 0% of Collier Creek Holdings shares are held by institutional investors while 8% of Crescent Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. 55.43% are Collier Creek Holdings’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Collier Creek Holdings
|0%
|-1%
|2.58%
|0%
|0%
|3.11%
|Crescent Acquisition Corp.
|-0.6%
|-0.1%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.2%
For the past year Collier Creek Holdings’s stock price has bigger growth than Crescent Acquisition Corp.
Summary
Collier Creek Holdings beats Crescent Acquisition Corp. on 2 of the 2 factors.
