Reviewing Collier Creek Holdings (CCH)’s and Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSAU)’s results

This is a contrast between Collier Creek Holdings (NYSE:CCH) and Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSAU) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Collier Creek Holdings 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Crescent Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Collier Creek Holdings and Crescent Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Collier Creek Holdings and Crescent Acquisition Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Collier Creek Holdings 0.00% 0% 0% Crescent Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Collier Creek Holdings shares are held by institutional investors while 8% of Crescent Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. 55.43% are Collier Creek Holdings’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Collier Creek Holdings 0% -1% 2.58% 0% 0% 3.11% Crescent Acquisition Corp. -0.6% -0.1% 0% 0% 0% 0.2%

For the past year Collier Creek Holdings’s stock price has bigger growth than Crescent Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Collier Creek Holdings beats Crescent Acquisition Corp. on 2 of the 2 factors.