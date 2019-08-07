Reviewing Collier Creek Holdings (CCH)’s and Alberton Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:ALAC)’s results

Both Collier Creek Holdings (NYSE:CCH) and Alberton Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:ALAC) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Collier Creek Holdings
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Alberton Acquisition Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.02
|440.91
Demonstrates Collier Creek Holdings and Alberton Acquisition Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Collier Creek Holdings (NYSE:CCH) and Alberton Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:ALAC)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Collier Creek Holdings
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Alberton Acquisition Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 0% of Collier Creek Holdings shares and 44.57% of Alberton Acquisition Corporation shares. Insiders held roughly 55.43% of Collier Creek Holdings’s shares. Comparatively, 17.82% are Alberton Acquisition Corporation’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Collier Creek Holdings
|1.78%
|2.49%
|3.83%
|6.96%
|0%
|6.74%
|Alberton Acquisition Corporation
|0.21%
|0.51%
|2.02%
|0%
|0%
|3.48%
For the past year Collier Creek Holdings was more bullish than Alberton Acquisition Corporation.
Summary
On 3 of the 4 factors Alberton Acquisition Corporation beats Collier Creek Holdings.
