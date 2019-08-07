Reviewing Collier Creek Holdings (CCH)’s and Alberton Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:ALAC)’s results

Both Collier Creek Holdings (NYSE:CCH) and Alberton Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:ALAC) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Collier Creek Holdings 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Alberton Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.02 440.91

Demonstrates Collier Creek Holdings and Alberton Acquisition Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Collier Creek Holdings (NYSE:CCH) and Alberton Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:ALAC)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Collier Creek Holdings 0.00% 0% 0% Alberton Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Collier Creek Holdings shares and 44.57% of Alberton Acquisition Corporation shares. Insiders held roughly 55.43% of Collier Creek Holdings’s shares. Comparatively, 17.82% are Alberton Acquisition Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Collier Creek Holdings 1.78% 2.49% 3.83% 6.96% 0% 6.74% Alberton Acquisition Corporation 0.21% 0.51% 2.02% 0% 0% 3.48%

For the past year Collier Creek Holdings was more bullish than Alberton Acquisition Corporation.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Alberton Acquisition Corporation beats Collier Creek Holdings.