Reviewing Collier Creek Holdings (CCH)’s and Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAMU)’s results

We are contrasting Collier Creek Holdings (NYSE:CCH) and Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAMU) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Collier Creek Holdings
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Demonstrates Collier Creek Holdings and Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Collier Creek Holdings and Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Collier Creek Holdings
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Collier Creek Holdings and Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 92.7%. About 55.43% of Collier Creek Holdings’s share are owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Collier Creek Holdings
|1.78%
|2.49%
|3.83%
|6.96%
|0%
|6.74%
|Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.
|-0.4%
|0%
|0.4%
|0%
|0%
|0.1%
For the past year Collier Creek Holdings has stronger performance than Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.
Summary
Collier Creek Holdings beats on 2 of the 3 factors Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.