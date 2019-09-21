Reviewing Collier Creek Holdings (CCH)’s and Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAMU)’s results

We are contrasting Collier Creek Holdings (NYSE:CCH) and Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAMU) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Collier Creek Holdings 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Collier Creek Holdings and Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Collier Creek Holdings and Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Collier Creek Holdings 0.00% 0% 0% Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Collier Creek Holdings and Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 92.7%. About 55.43% of Collier Creek Holdings’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Collier Creek Holdings 1.78% 2.49% 3.83% 6.96% 0% 6.74% Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. -0.4% 0% 0.4% 0% 0% 0.1%

For the past year Collier Creek Holdings has stronger performance than Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Collier Creek Holdings beats on 2 of the 3 factors Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.