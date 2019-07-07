Reviewing Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. (COLL)’s and Neos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NEOS)’s results

As Drugs – Generic companies, Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) and Neos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NEOS) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. 15 1.48 N/A -0.91 0.00 Neos Therapeutics Inc. 2 1.30 N/A -1.68 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. and Neos Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -36.4% -6.3% Neos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 533.9% -61.2%

Volatility and Risk

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 0.23 beta, while its volatility is 77.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Neos Therapeutics Inc.’s 0.97 beta is the reason why it is 3.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1.2 and 1.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. Its rival Neos Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.6 and 1.4 respectively. Neos Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. and Neos Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Neos Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 124.81% and an $29 consensus target price. Meanwhile, Neos Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $20, while its potential upside is 1,298.60%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Neos Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 56.5% of Neos Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 2.6% of Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of Neos Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. -6.55% -10.44% -3.31% -14.85% -47.69% -23.53% Neos Therapeutics Inc. -13.94% -12.68% -20.09% -30.89% -75.65% 8.48%

For the past year Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. has -23.53% weaker performance while Neos Therapeutics Inc. has 8.48% stronger performance.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes abuse-deterrent products that incorporate its DETERx platform technology for the treatment of chronic pain and other diseases. It offers Xtampza, an oral formulation of oxycodone, for the management of pain. The company also develops Onsolis, a transmucosal immediate-release fentanyl film indicated for the management of breakthrough pain in cancer patients 18 years of age and older. The company is also developing COL-195, a hydrocodone for the treatment of chronic pain; COL-172, an oxymorphone for the treatment of chronic pain; COL-196, a morphine formulation to treat pain; and COL-171, a methylphenidate formulation for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. The company was formerly known as Collegium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. in October 2003. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Canton, Massachusetts.

Neos Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) using its drug delivery technologies. Its product candidates are extended-release (XR) medications in orally disintegrating tablets or liquid suspension dosage forms. The company manufactures and markets generic Tussionex, a hydrocodone polistirex and chlorpheniramine polistirex XR liquid suspension product indicated for the relief of cough and upper respiratory symptoms associated with allergies or colds in adults and children of six years of age and older. Its product candidates include Adzenys XR-ODT amphetamine for the treatment of ADHD; Cotempla XR-ODT methylphenidate for the treatment of ADHD; and NT-0201 amphetamine XR liquid suspension for the treatment of ADHD. The company is headquartered in Grand Prairie, Texas.