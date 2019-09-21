Reviewing Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. (COLL)’s and Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN)’s results

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) and Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) compete with each other in the Drugs – Generic sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. 13 1.33 N/A -0.91 0.00 Lipocine Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.56 0.00

Demonstrates Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. and Lipocine Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -36.4% -6.3% Lipocine Inc. 0.00% -102.2% -53%

Risk & Volatility

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 0.51 beta, while its volatility is 49.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Lipocine Inc. is 1.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.99 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. are 1.2 and 1.2 respectively. Its competitor Lipocine Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.4 and its Quick Ratio is 5.4. Lipocine Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. and Lipocine Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Lipocine Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 106.36% upside potential and a consensus price target of $24.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. and Lipocine Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 13.4% respectively. Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.3%. Competitively, 3.4% are Lipocine Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. 2.33% -16.96% -20.62% -30.96% -40.89% -36.11% Lipocine Inc. 3.85% -2.07% 2.16% 17.09% 37.96% 45.38%

For the past year Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. had bearish trend while Lipocine Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. beats Lipocine Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes abuse-deterrent products that incorporate its DETERx platform technology for the treatment of chronic pain and other diseases. It offers Xtampza, an oral formulation of oxycodone, for the management of pain. The company also develops Onsolis, a transmucosal immediate-release fentanyl film indicated for the management of breakthrough pain in cancer patients 18 years of age and older. The company is also developing COL-195, a hydrocodone for the treatment of chronic pain; COL-172, an oxymorphone for the treatment of chronic pain; COL-196, a morphine formulation to treat pain; and COL-171, a methylphenidate formulation for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. The company was formerly known as Collegium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. in October 2003. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Canton, Massachusetts.

Lipocine Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops pharmaceutical products using its oral drug delivery technology in the areas of menÂ’s and womenÂ’s health. The company offers a portfolio of proprietary product candidates designed to produce pharmacokinetic characteristics and facilitate lower dosing requirements, bypass first-pass metabolism, reduce side effects, and eliminate gastrointestinal interactions that limit bioavailability. Its lead product candidate is LPCN 1021, an oral testosterone replacement therapy designed for twice-a-day dosing that has completed Phase 3 testing. The companyÂ’s pipeline candidates also include LPCN 1111, a next generation oral testosterone therapy product with once daily dosing that is in Phase 2 testing; and LPCN 1107, which has completed Phase 2 testing for the prevention of recurrent preterm birth. Lipocine Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.