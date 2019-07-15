Reviewing Collectors Universe Inc. (CLCT)’s and PFSweb Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW)’s results

Collectors Universe Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT) and PFSweb Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Business Services. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Collectors Universe Inc. 17 2.99 N/A 0.94 22.57 PFSweb Inc. 5 0.33 N/A 0.05 79.23

Table 1 demonstrates Collectors Universe Inc. and PFSweb Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. PFSweb Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Collectors Universe Inc. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Collectors Universe Inc.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of PFSweb Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Collectors Universe Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT) and PFSweb Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Collectors Universe Inc. 0.00% 52.5% 24.3% PFSweb Inc. 0.00% 3.5% 0.9%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.3 beta means Collectors Universe Inc.’s volatility is 30.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. PFSweb Inc. has a 0.47 beta and it is 53.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Collectors Universe Inc. is 1.6 while its Current Ratio is 1.7. Meanwhile, PFSweb Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.3 while its Quick Ratio is 1.2. Collectors Universe Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than PFSweb Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Collectors Universe Inc. and PFSweb Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Collectors Universe Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 PFSweb Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively PFSweb Inc. has a consensus target price of $10, with potential upside of 131.48%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 44.7% of Collectors Universe Inc. shares and 59.5% of PFSweb Inc. shares. Collectors Universe Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.1%. Comparatively, 2.5% are PFSweb Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Collectors Universe Inc. 13.32% 16.7% 39.55% 47.55% 34.22% 85.74% PFSweb Inc. -8.04% -15.92% -32.68% -38.96% -59% -19.69%

For the past year Collectors Universe Inc. had bullish trend while PFSweb Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Collectors Universe Inc. beats PFSweb Inc.

Collectors Universe Inc. provides authentication and grading services to dealers and collectors of coins, trading cards, event tickets, autographs and historical and sports memorabilia. The company operates through three segments: Coins; Trading Cards and Autographs; and Other High-End Collectibles. It offers independent coin authentication and grading services under the Professional Coin Grading Service brand; independent sports and trading cards authentication and grading service under the Professional Sports Authenticator brand; and independent authentication and grading service for vintage autographs and memorabilia under the PSA/DNA Authentication brand. The company also operates certified coin exchange, a subscription-based business-to-business Internet bid-ask market Website, certifiedcoinexchange.com that includes approximately 100,000 bid and ask prices for certified coins; and collectors corner, a business-to-consumer Website, collectorscorner.com, which consists of approximately 110,000 collectibles for sale. In addition, it publishes magazines that provide market prices and information for certain collectibles and high-value assets, which are accessible on its Websites; and authoritative price guides, rarity reports, and other collectibles data to provide collectors with information. Further, the company sells advertising and click-through commissions on its Collectors.com Website, as well as in the magazines; and manages and operates collectibles trade shows and conventions. Collectors Universe Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, California.

PFSweb, Inc. provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and India. It operates through two segments, PFSweb, and Business and Retail Connect. The company offers strategic commerce consulting services, including commerce strategy, digital opportunity audit, organizational/operational readiness, omni-channel consulting, and platform evaluation/selection services; and agency services, such as LiveArea, digital strategy, design, user experience, interactive development, SEO and paid search, affiliate marketing, conversion optimization, storefront management, email marketing, and digital analytics. It also provides technology services comprising direct-to-consumer e-commerce, e-commerce development, platform support, quality assurance, and training services. In addition, the company offers order fulfillment services, including distribution facilities and infrastructure, facility operations and management, kitting and assembly, and product management and inspection; customer care services comprising customer service application, customer assistance, quality monitoring, and customer self-help; and financial services consisting of business-to-business and direct-to-consumer financial management services. Further, it provides technology ecosystem services, such as order management interfaces, product content management, technology collaboration, and information management services. The company serves clients in various industries, such as fashion apparel and accessories, fragrance and beauty products, consumer packaged goods, home furnishings and housewares, collectibles, and toys and technology products. PFSweb, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Allen, Texas.