Reviewing Collectors Universe Inc. (CLCT)’s and Its Competitors results

Collectors Universe Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT) is a company in the Business Services industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Collectors Universe Inc. has 44.7% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 64.56% institutional ownership for its peers. 2.1% of Collectors Universe Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.07% of all Business Services companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Collectors Universe Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Collectors Universe Inc. 0.00% 52.50% 24.30% Industry Average 38.20% 33.55% 7.43%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing Collectors Universe Inc. and its competitors’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Collectors Universe Inc. N/A 17 22.57 Industry Average 154.79M 405.19M 39.53

Collectors Universe Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Collectors Universe Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Collectors Universe Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.47 3.05 2.59

As a group, Business Services companies have a potential upside of 65.14%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Collectors Universe Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Collectors Universe Inc. 13.32% 16.7% 39.55% 47.55% 34.22% 85.74% Industry Average 4.18% 7.11% 16.58% 22.71% 35.02% 29.80%

For the past year Collectors Universe Inc. has stronger performance than Collectors Universe Inc.’s rivals.

Liquidity

Collectors Universe Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.7 and a Quick Ratio of 1.6. Competitively, Collectors Universe Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 1.60 and has 1.52 Quick Ratio. Collectors Universe Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Collectors Universe Inc.’s rivals.

Risk & Volatility

Collectors Universe Inc. has a beta of 1.3 and its 30.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Collectors Universe Inc.’s rivals have beta of 1.25 which is 24.54% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Collectors Universe Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Collectors Universe Inc.’s rivals beat Collectors Universe Inc.

Collectors Universe Inc. provides authentication and grading services to dealers and collectors of coins, trading cards, event tickets, autographs and historical and sports memorabilia. The company operates through three segments: Coins; Trading Cards and Autographs; and Other High-End Collectibles. It offers independent coin authentication and grading services under the Professional Coin Grading Service brand; independent sports and trading cards authentication and grading service under the Professional Sports Authenticator brand; and independent authentication and grading service for vintage autographs and memorabilia under the PSA/DNA Authentication brand. The company also operates certified coin exchange, a subscription-based business-to-business Internet bid-ask market Website, certifiedcoinexchange.com that includes approximately 100,000 bid and ask prices for certified coins; and collectors corner, a business-to-consumer Website, collectorscorner.com, which consists of approximately 110,000 collectibles for sale. In addition, it publishes magazines that provide market prices and information for certain collectibles and high-value assets, which are accessible on its Websites; and authoritative price guides, rarity reports, and other collectibles data to provide collectors with information. Further, the company sells advertising and click-through commissions on its Collectors.com Website, as well as in the magazines; and manages and operates collectibles trade shows and conventions. Collectors Universe Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, California.