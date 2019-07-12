Reviewing Colfax Corporation (CFX)’s and Thermon Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:THR)’s results

We are contrasting Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) and Thermon Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:THR) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Diversified Machinery companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Colfax Corporation 27 0.81 N/A 0.71 37.15 Thermon Group Holdings Inc. 24 1.97 N/A 0.67 38.04

Table 1 demonstrates Colfax Corporation and Thermon Group Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Thermon Group Holdings Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Colfax Corporation. The business that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Colfax Corporation’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Thermon Group Holdings Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Colfax Corporation and Thermon Group Holdings Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Colfax Corporation 0.00% 1.9% 0.8% Thermon Group Holdings Inc. 0.00% 6.6% 3.4%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.6 beta indicates that Colfax Corporation is 60.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Thermon Group Holdings Inc.’s 35.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.35 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Colfax Corporation are 1.5 and 1.1. Competitively, Thermon Group Holdings Inc. has 3.3 and 2.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Thermon Group Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Colfax Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Colfax Corporation and Thermon Group Holdings Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Colfax Corporation 1 1 4 2.67 Thermon Group Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Colfax Corporation has an average target price of $34, and a 29.08% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Colfax Corporation and Thermon Group Holdings Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 84.1% and 99.1%. Colfax Corporation’s share held by insiders are 10.4%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of Thermon Group Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Colfax Corporation -1.85% -12.95% 1.22% -5.7% -17.73% 26.75% Thermon Group Holdings Inc. -0.74% 0.04% 5.71% 13.61% 7.68% 25.1%

For the past year Colfax Corporation has stronger performance than Thermon Group Holdings Inc.

Colfax Corporation, an industrial manufacturing and engineering company, provides gas and fluid handling, and fabrication technology products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Gas and Fluid Handling, and Fabrication Technology. The Gas and Fluid Handling segment designs, manufactures, supplies, installs, and maintains heavy-duty centrifugal and axial fans, rotary heat exchangers, gas compressors, pumps, fluid handling systems, controls, and specialty valves. It markets air and gas handling products under Howden brand name; and fluid-handling products under Allweiler and Imo brand names. This segment sells its products and services directly, as well as through independent representatives and distributors to customers in the power generation, oil and gas, petrochemical, mining, marine, general industrial, and other end markets. It also provides repair and retrofit services for valves and products manufactured by other valve suppliers; and lubrication system equipment and services, including LubriMist oil mist generators, Mistlock bearing lubrication cartridges, and ThermoJet oil purifiers, as well as various services, such as high velocity oil flushing, leakage oil reclamation, and condition monitoring services. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment for use in cutting and joining steels, aluminum, and other metals and metal alloys. This segment provides welding consumables comprising electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes under the ESAB brand name; and cutting equipment and consumables, and gas control and specialty welding products under the Victor brand name. It sells its products through independent distributors and direct sales to the oil and gas, power generation, wind power, shipbuilding, pipelines, mobile/off-highway equipment, and mining markets. Colfax Corporation was founded in 1860 and is headquartered in Annapolis Junction, Maryland.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. provides thermal engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, and instrument and control products, as well as complementary product lines. The company offers self-regulating and power limiting heating cables, which automatically increase or decrease heat output as pipe temperature changes, as well as constant wattage heating cables; mineral insulated cables for generating high temperatures used in harsh environments; skin effect trace heaters, which could heat lines up to 15 miles long from a single power point; and heat traced tube bundles for environmental gas sampling systems. It also provides heat transfer compounds and steam tracers for steam tracing solutions; control and monitoring systems for electric tracing of pipes, tanks, hoppers, and instrument sampling systems; hopper heating modules, which are self-contained heaters for use in cement plants and fossil fuel power facilities; and turnkey solutions that provide solutions for heat tracing comprising design, optimization, planning, product supply, engineering services, system integration, installation, commissioning, and maintenance. In addition, the company offers heating, sensing, monitoring, controlling, and calibration tools; and equipment for temporary electric power distribution and lighting products used in energy infrastructure construction projects and maintenance/turnaround projects. The company offers its solutions to the oil and gas, chemical processing, and power generation markets through a network of sales and service professionals, and distributors. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in San Marcos, Texas.