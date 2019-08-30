Reviewing Colfax Corporation (CFX)’s and Its Peers results

As Diversified Machinery company, Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) is competing with its competitors based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Colfax Corporation has 19.87% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 64.01% institutional ownership for its peers. 0.4% of Colfax Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.90% of all Diversified Machinery companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Colfax Corporation and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Colfax Corporation 0.00% 1.90% 0.80% Industry Average 7.95% 22.96% 10.29%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Colfax Corporation and its peers’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Colfax Corporation N/A 27 38.82 Industry Average 397.63M 5.00B 29.76

Colfax Corporation has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a higher P/E ratio which is presently more expensive in contrast to its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Colfax Corporation and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Colfax Corporation 1 1 4 2.67 Industry Average 1.67 1.86 1.87 2.58

With average price target of $33.5, Colfax Corporation has a potential upside of 23.48%. The potential upside of the competitors is 62.97%. Based on the results shown earlier, Colfax Corporation is looking more favorable than its peers, equities research analysts’ belief.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Colfax Corporation and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Colfax Corporation -5.01% 0.25% -7.67% 10.68% -11.54% 32.44% Industry Average 3.12% 7.83% 15.67% 23.70% 29.52% 33.22%

For the past year Colfax Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Colfax Corporation are 1.5 and 1.1. Competitively, Colfax Corporation’s peers have 2.28 and 1.57 for Current and Quick Ratio. Colfax Corporation’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Colfax Corporation.

Risk and Volatility

Colfax Corporation has a beta of 1.6 and its 60.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Colfax Corporation’s competitors have beta of 1.34 which is 33.94% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Colfax Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Colfax Corporation’s peers beat Colfax Corporation.

Colfax Corporation, an industrial manufacturing and engineering company, provides gas and fluid handling, and fabrication technology products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Gas and Fluid Handling, and Fabrication Technology. The Gas and Fluid Handling segment designs, manufactures, supplies, installs, and maintains heavy-duty centrifugal and axial fans, rotary heat exchangers, gas compressors, pumps, fluid handling systems, controls, and specialty valves. It markets air and gas handling products under Howden brand name; and fluid-handling products under Allweiler and Imo brand names. This segment sells its products and services directly, as well as through independent representatives and distributors to customers in the power generation, oil and gas, petrochemical, mining, marine, general industrial, and other end markets. It also provides repair and retrofit services for valves and products manufactured by other valve suppliers; and lubrication system equipment and services, including LubriMist oil mist generators, Mistlock bearing lubrication cartridges, and ThermoJet oil purifiers, as well as various services, such as high velocity oil flushing, leakage oil reclamation, and condition monitoring services. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment for use in cutting and joining steels, aluminum, and other metals and metal alloys. This segment provides welding consumables comprising electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes under the ESAB brand name; and cutting equipment and consumables, and gas control and specialty welding products under the Victor brand name. It sells its products through independent distributors and direct sales to the oil and gas, power generation, wind power, shipbuilding, pipelines, mobile/off-highway equipment, and mining markets. Colfax Corporation was founded in 1860 and is headquartered in Annapolis Junction, Maryland.