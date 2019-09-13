Reviewing Colfax Corporation (CFX)’s and Its Competitors results

Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) is a company in the Diversified Machinery industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Colfax Corporation has 19.87% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 64.01% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Colfax Corporation has 0.4% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 7.90% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Colfax Corporation and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Colfax Corporation 0.00% 1.90% 0.80% Industry Average 7.95% 22.96% 10.29%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing Colfax Corporation and its competitors’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Colfax Corporation N/A 28 38.82 Industry Average 397.63M 5.00B 29.76

Colfax Corporation has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently higher price-to-earnings ratio Colfax Corporation is more expensive than its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Colfax Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Colfax Corporation 0 1 3 2.75 Industry Average 1.67 1.91 1.85 2.55

Colfax Corporation currently has a consensus price target of $34.75, suggesting a potential upside of 13.79%. The potential upside of the peers is 71.74%. By having stronger average rating and higher probable upside, Colfax Corporation make research analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Colfax Corporation and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Colfax Corporation -5.01% 0.25% -7.67% 10.68% -11.54% 32.44% Industry Average 3.12% 7.83% 15.67% 23.70% 29.52% 33.22%

For the past year Colfax Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Colfax Corporation are 1.5 and 1.1. Competitively, Colfax Corporation’s peers have 2.28 and 1.57 for Current and Quick Ratio. Colfax Corporation’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Colfax Corporation.

Volatility & Risk

Colfax Corporation has a beta of 1.6 and its 60.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Colfax Corporation’s competitors’ beta is 1.34 which is 33.94% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Colfax Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Colfax Corporation’s rivals beat Colfax Corporation.

Colfax Corporation, an industrial manufacturing and engineering company, provides gas and fluid handling, and fabrication technology products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Gas and Fluid Handling, and Fabrication Technology. The Gas and Fluid Handling segment designs, manufactures, supplies, installs, and maintains heavy-duty centrifugal and axial fans, rotary heat exchangers, gas compressors, pumps, fluid handling systems, controls, and specialty valves. It markets air and gas handling products under Howden brand name; and fluid-handling products under Allweiler and Imo brand names. This segment sells its products and services directly, as well as through independent representatives and distributors to customers in the power generation, oil and gas, petrochemical, mining, marine, general industrial, and other end markets. It also provides repair and retrofit services for valves and products manufactured by other valve suppliers; and lubrication system equipment and services, including LubriMist oil mist generators, Mistlock bearing lubrication cartridges, and ThermoJet oil purifiers, as well as various services, such as high velocity oil flushing, leakage oil reclamation, and condition monitoring services. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment for use in cutting and joining steels, aluminum, and other metals and metal alloys. This segment provides welding consumables comprising electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes under the ESAB brand name; and cutting equipment and consumables, and gas control and specialty welding products under the Victor brand name. It sells its products through independent distributors and direct sales to the oil and gas, power generation, wind power, shipbuilding, pipelines, mobile/off-highway equipment, and mining markets. Colfax Corporation was founded in 1860 and is headquartered in Annapolis Junction, Maryland.