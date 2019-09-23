Reviewing Colfax Corporation (CFX)’s and Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)’s results

Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) and Crane Co. (NYSE:CR), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Diversified Machinery. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Colfax Corporation 28 0.81 N/A 0.71 38.82 Crane Co. 82 1.43 N/A 5.84 14.33

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Colfax Corporation and Crane Co. Crane Co. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Colfax Corporation. When business has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Colfax Corporation’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Crane Co.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Colfax Corporation and Crane Co.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Colfax Corporation 0.00% 1.9% 0.8% Crane Co. 0.00% 22.1% 8.2%

Volatility and Risk

Colfax Corporation is 60.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.6. Crane Co. has a 1.34 beta and it is 34.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1.5 and 1.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Colfax Corporation. Its rival Crane Co.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.9 and 1.3 respectively. Crane Co. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Colfax Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Colfax Corporation and Crane Co. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Colfax Corporation 0 1 1 2.50 Crane Co. 0 0 3 3.00

Colfax Corporation has a 15.79% upside potential and an average target price of $33. Competitively Crane Co. has an average target price of $103, with potential upside of 27.74%. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Crane Co. seems more appealing than Colfax Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Colfax Corporation and Crane Co. are owned by institutional investors at 19.87% and 71.8% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.4% of Colfax Corporation’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 1.7% of Crane Co. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Colfax Corporation -5.01% 0.25% -7.67% 10.68% -11.54% 32.44% Crane Co. -3.11% -0.05% -1.53% 0.7% -5.2% 15.96%

For the past year Colfax Corporation was more bullish than Crane Co.

Summary

Crane Co. beats Colfax Corporation on 10 of the 12 factors.

Colfax Corporation, an industrial manufacturing and engineering company, provides gas and fluid handling, and fabrication technology products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Gas and Fluid Handling, and Fabrication Technology. The Gas and Fluid Handling segment designs, manufactures, supplies, installs, and maintains heavy-duty centrifugal and axial fans, rotary heat exchangers, gas compressors, pumps, fluid handling systems, controls, and specialty valves. It markets air and gas handling products under Howden brand name; and fluid-handling products under Allweiler and Imo brand names. This segment sells its products and services directly, as well as through independent representatives and distributors to customers in the power generation, oil and gas, petrochemical, mining, marine, general industrial, and other end markets. It also provides repair and retrofit services for valves and products manufactured by other valve suppliers; and lubrication system equipment and services, including LubriMist oil mist generators, Mistlock bearing lubrication cartridges, and ThermoJet oil purifiers, as well as various services, such as high velocity oil flushing, leakage oil reclamation, and condition monitoring services. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment for use in cutting and joining steels, aluminum, and other metals and metal alloys. This segment provides welding consumables comprising electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes under the ESAB brand name; and cutting equipment and consumables, and gas control and specialty welding products under the Victor brand name. It sells its products through independent distributors and direct sales to the oil and gas, power generation, wind power, shipbuilding, pipelines, mobile/off-highway equipment, and mining markets. Colfax Corporation was founded in 1860 and is headquartered in Annapolis Junction, Maryland.

Crane Co. manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The companyÂ’s Fluid Handling segment provides process valves and related products, such as on/off valves and related products for critical and demanding applications in the chemical, oil and gas, power, non-residential construction, and general industrial end markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets. This segment offers its products under the Crane, Saunders, Jenkins, Pacific, Xomox, Krombach, DEPA, ELRO, REVO, Flowseal, Centerline, Resistoflex, Duochek, Barksdale, WTA, Deming, Weinman, Burks, and Barnes trade names. Its Payment & Merchandising Technologies segment offers coin acceptors and dispensers, coin hoppers, coin recyclers, bill validators, bill recyclers, and cashless systems; vending equipment that dispenses food, snack, and hot and cold beverages; and other solutions comprising vending management software, cashless payment products, and wireless connectivity products. This segment serves retail self-checkout, vending, casino gaming, government lotteries, parking, transit fare collection, payment kiosks, and banking markets, as well as vending operators, and food and beverage companies. The companyÂ’s Aerospace & Electronics segment provides original equipment and aftermarket parts under the Hydro-Aire, ELDEC, Lear Romec, P.L. Porter, Keltec, Interpoint, Signal Technology, Merrimac Industries, and Polyflon brand names. This segment serves commercial aerospace, and military aerospace and defense markets. Its Engineered Materials segment offers fiberglass-reinforced plastic panels and coils for use in manufacturing recreational vehicles (RV), truck bodies, and truck trailers, as well as applications in commercial and industrial buildings. Crane Co. was founded in 1855 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.