Reviewing Colfax Corporation (CFXA)’s and The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC)’s results

As Diversified Machinery businesses, Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFXA) and The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Colfax Corporation 124 0.82 N/A 0.52 233.17 The Gorman-Rupp Company 33 2.00 N/A 1.42 22.98

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Colfax Corporation and The Gorman-Rupp Company. The Gorman-Rupp Company appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Colfax Corporation. When company has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Colfax Corporation is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than The Gorman-Rupp Company, indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Colfax Corporation and The Gorman-Rupp Company.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Colfax Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% The Gorman-Rupp Company 0.00% 11.8% 9.6%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Colfax Corporation shares and 54.4% of The Gorman-Rupp Company shares. Competitively, The Gorman-Rupp Company has 0.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Colfax Corporation -1.93% -10.61% 6% 0% 0% 18.12% The Gorman-Rupp Company -2.22% -8.55% -2.55% -4.12% 4.55% 0.34%

For the past year Colfax Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than The Gorman-Rupp Company.

Summary

The Gorman-Rupp Company beats on 6 of the 10 factors Colfax Corporation.

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems worldwide. The companyÂ’s products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellow, and oscillating pumps. Its products are used in water, wastewater, construction, dewatering, industrial, petroleum, original equipment, agriculture, fire protection, military, and other liquid-handling applications, as well as in heating, ventilating, and air conditioning applications. The company markets its products through a network of distributors, manufacturersÂ’ representatives, third-party distributor catalogs, and direct sales. The Gorman-Rupp Company was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Mansfield, Ohio.