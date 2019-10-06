Reviewing Colfax Corporation (CFXA)’s and Raven Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN)’s results

We are contrasting Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFXA) and Raven Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Diversified Machinery companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Colfax Corporation 127 0.00 83.46M 0.52 240.87 Raven Industries Inc. 32 2.04 35.49M 1.18 30.76

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Colfax Corporation and Raven Industries Inc. Raven Industries Inc. is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Colfax Corporation. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Colfax Corporation is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Colfax Corporation 65,960,641.75% 0% 0% Raven Industries Inc. 110,080,645.16% 13.9% 11.8%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Colfax Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 78.6% of Raven Industries Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Competitively, held 1.2% of Raven Industries Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Colfax Corporation -3.9% -0.18% -6.43% 10.42% 0% 22.03% Raven Industries Inc. 1.77% 0.14% -4.71% -2.05% -5.01% 0.14%

For the past year Colfax Corporation was more bullish than Raven Industries Inc.

Summary

Raven Industries Inc. beats on 8 of the 13 factors Colfax Corporation.

Raven Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, energy, construction, and aerospace/defense markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar. The Applied Technology segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services precision agriculture products and information management tools that enable growers to enhance farm yields. Its products include field computers, application controls, GPS-guidance and assisted-steering systems, automatic boom controls, yield monitoring controls, and planter and seeder controls, as well as Slingshot, an integrated real-time kinematic and information platform. This segment sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and through aftermarket distribution. The Engineered Films segment produces plastic films and sheeting for energy, agricultural, construction, geomembrane, and industrial applications. This segment sells plastic sheeting to independent third-party distributors. The Aerostar segment designs and manufactures high-altitude balloons, tethered aerostats, and radar processing systems to provide research, communications, and situational awareness to government and commercial customers. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.