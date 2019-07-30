Reviewing Colfax Corporation (CFXA)’s and Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFXA) and Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Diversified Machinery industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Colfax Corporation 124 0.86 N/A 0.52 233.17 Curtiss-Wright Corporation 117 2.23 N/A 6.61 17.27

Table 1 demonstrates Colfax Corporation and Curtiss-Wright Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Curtiss-Wright Corporation is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Colfax Corporation. Company that presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Colfax Corporation is presently more expensive than Curtiss-Wright Corporation, because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFXA) and Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Colfax Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Curtiss-Wright Corporation 0.00% 18.2% 8.8%

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Colfax Corporation and Curtiss-Wright Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Colfax Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Curtiss-Wright Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Curtiss-Wright Corporation’s consensus target price is $143.5, while its potential upside is 12.47%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Colfax Corporation shares and 78.3% of Curtiss-Wright Corporation shares. Competitively, Curtiss-Wright Corporation has 0.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Colfax Corporation -1.93% -10.61% 6% 0% 0% 18.12% Curtiss-Wright Corporation 0.66% 1.58% -3.29% 3.03% -13.44% 11.73%

For the past year Colfax Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Curtiss-Wright Corporation.

Summary

Curtiss-Wright Corporation beats Colfax Corporation on 7 of the 11 factors.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, power generation, and general industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power. The Commercial/Industrial segment offers industrial vehicle products, such as electronic throttle control devices and transmission shifters; sensors, controls and electro-mechanical actuation components, and utility systems used in commercial aircrafts; valves primarily to the industrial and naval defense markets; and surface technology services, including shot peening, laser peening, coatings, and advanced testing. The Defense segment provides commercial off-the-shelf embedded computing board level modules, integrated subsystems, flight test equipment, instrumentation and control systems, turret aiming and stabilization products, and weapons handling systems; and avionics and electronics, flight test equipment, and aircraft data management solutions to the commercial aerospace market. The Power segment offers hardware, pumps, valves, fastening systems, specialized containment doors, airlock hatches, spent fuel management products, and fluid sealing technologies for nuclear power plants and nuclear equipment manufacturers; and coolant pumps, power-dense compact motors, generators, and secondary propulsion systems primarily to the U.S. navy. Curtiss-Wright Corporation was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.