Reviewing Cohu Inc. (COHU)’s and KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC)’s results

Both Cohu Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) and KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) compete on a level playing field in the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cohu Inc. 16 1.21 N/A -1.40 0.00 KLA-Tencor Corporation 113 5.06 N/A 8.18 13.49

Table 1 highlights Cohu Inc. and KLA-Tencor Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cohu Inc. 0.00% -14.9% -8.1% KLA-Tencor Corporation 0.00% 68.5% 20%

Risk and Volatility

Cohu Inc. has a beta of 1.22 and its 22.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, KLA-Tencor Corporation has beta of 1.64 which is 64.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

3.2 and 2.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cohu Inc. Its rival KLA-Tencor Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.6 and 1.8 respectively. Cohu Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than KLA-Tencor Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Cohu Inc. and KLA-Tencor Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cohu Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 KLA-Tencor Corporation 1 1 6 2.75

Cohu Inc. has an average price target of $22.5, and a 51.21% upside potential. KLA-Tencor Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $137.63 average price target and a 0.35% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that Cohu Inc. appears more favorable than KLA-Tencor Corporation, based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 98.1% of Cohu Inc. shares and 96% of KLA-Tencor Corporation shares. 3.4% are Cohu Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of KLA-Tencor Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cohu Inc. -7.5% 13.03% -8.21% -11.72% -29.18% 3.61% KLA-Tencor Corporation -3.67% -9.73% 2.29% 15.82% -2.11% 23.31%

For the past year Cohu Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than KLA-Tencor Corporation.

Summary

KLA-Tencor Corporation beats on 8 of the 10 factors Cohu Inc.

Cohu, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and servicing of semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, and thermal sub-systems for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors worldwide. It offers pick-and-place handlers; thermal handler for microprocessors, graphics processors, and other integrated circuits; pick-and-place platform for fabless and outsourced semiconductor assembly and test customers, as well as for integrated device manufacturers; a platform for assembly automation; gravity-feed and test-in-strip handlers; and turret handler for testing and inspection of integrated circuits, LEDs, and discrete devices. The company also provides MEMS test modules that generate physical stimuli for testing of sensor integrated circuits; thermal sub-systems that offer temperature control of the integrated circuit during the testing process; contactor solutions; spares; and a range of device dedication kits that enable handlers to process various semiconductor packages. Cohu, Inc. markets its products through direct sales force and independent sales representatives. The company was formerly known as Cohu Electronics, Inc. and changed its name to Cohu, Inc. in 1972. Cohu, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Poway, California.

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries worldwide. It offers chip manufacturing products, such as front-end defect inspection tools, defect review systems, advanced packaging process control systems, metrology solutions, in-situ process monitoring products, and lithography software; wafer manufacturing products comprising wafer manufacturing products comprising surface and defect inspection, wafer geometry and nanotopography metrology, and data management; and reticle manufacturing products, such as defect inspection and pattern placement metrology products. The company also provides light emitting diode (LED), power device, and compound semiconductor manufacturing products consisting of patterned wafer inspection, defect inspection, surface metrology, and data management products; thin-film head metrology and inspection, virtual lithography, in-situ process monitoring, transparent and metal substrate inspection, and data management products for data storage media/head manufacturing; and stylus and optical profiling, and optical inspection products for microelectromechanical systems manufacturing, as well as products for general purpose/lab applications. It offers its products and services for bare wafer, IC, lithography reticle, and disk manufacturers. KLA-Tencor Corporation was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.