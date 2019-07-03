Reviewing Cohu Inc. (COHU)’s and Cree Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)’s results

Cohu Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) and Cree Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) compete against each other in the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cohu Inc. 16 1.27 N/A -1.40 0.00 Cree Inc. 55 3.67 N/A -0.59 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Cohu Inc. and Cree Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Cohu Inc. and Cree Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cohu Inc. 0.00% -14.9% -8.1% Cree Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Cohu Inc.’s 1.22 beta indicates that its volatility is 22.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Cree Inc.’s 30.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.7 beta.

Liquidity

Cohu Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.2 and 2.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Cree Inc. are 4.5 and 4 respectively. Cree Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Cohu Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Cohu Inc. and Cree Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cohu Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Cree Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Cohu Inc.’s upside potential is 44.23% at a $22.5 average price target. Competitively the average price target of Cree Inc. is $71, which is potential 20.36% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Cohu Inc. looks more robust than Cree Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 98.1% of Cohu Inc. shares and 0% of Cree Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 3.4% of Cohu Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Cree Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cohu Inc. -7.5% 13.03% -8.21% -11.72% -29.18% 3.61% Cree Inc. -0.05% -1.48% 23.98% 48.42% 52.42% 50.84%

For the past year Cohu Inc. has weaker performance than Cree Inc.

Summary

Cree Inc. beats Cohu Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Cohu, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and servicing of semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, and thermal sub-systems for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors worldwide. It offers pick-and-place handlers; thermal handler for microprocessors, graphics processors, and other integrated circuits; pick-and-place platform for fabless and outsourced semiconductor assembly and test customers, as well as for integrated device manufacturers; a platform for assembly automation; gravity-feed and test-in-strip handlers; and turret handler for testing and inspection of integrated circuits, LEDs, and discrete devices. The company also provides MEMS test modules that generate physical stimuli for testing of sensor integrated circuits; thermal sub-systems that offer temperature control of the integrated circuit during the testing process; contactor solutions; spares; and a range of device dedication kits that enable handlers to process various semiconductor packages. Cohu, Inc. markets its products through direct sales force and independent sales representatives. The company was formerly known as Cohu Electronics, Inc. and changed its name to Cohu, Inc. in 1972. Cohu, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Poway, California.

Cree, Inc. provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. Its Lighting Products segment offers LED lighting systems and bulbs for use in settings, such as office and retail space, restaurants and hospitality, schools and universities, manufacturing, healthcare, airports, municipal, residential, street lighting and parking structures, and other applications. This segment sells its products to distributors, retailers, and customers. The companyÂ’s LED Products segment provides blue and green LED chip products for use in various applications, including video screens, gaming displays, function indicator lights and automotive backlights, headlamps, and directional indicators. It also offers XLamp LED components and LED modules for lighting applications; and surface mount and through-hole packaged LED products for video, signage, general illumination, transportation, gaming, and specialty lighting applications. Its Wolfspeed segment provides silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications. This segment also offers SiC-based power products consisting of SiC Schottky diodes, metal se oxide miconductor field-effect transistors, power modules, and gate driver boards for use in power supplies used in computer servers, solar inverters, uninterruptible power supplies, industrial power supplies, and other applications. In addition, this segment provides gallium nitride (GaN) die, high electron mobility transistors (HEMTs) and monolithic microwave integrated circuits (MMICs) for military, telecom, and other commercial applications; and custom die manufacturing services for GaN HEMTs and MMICs. Cree, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.