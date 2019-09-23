Reviewing Coherus BioSciences Inc. (CHRS)’s and Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Coherus BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) and Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coherus BioSciences Inc. 18 12.58 N/A -2.66 0.00 Stoke Therapeutics Inc. 623 0.00 N/A -0.54 0.00

Table 1 highlights Coherus BioSciences Inc. and Stoke Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coherus BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% -120.3% Stoke Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Coherus BioSciences Inc. is 3.8 while its Current Ratio is 3.8. Meanwhile, Stoke Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 30.3 while its Quick Ratio is 30.3. Stoke Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Coherus BioSciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Coherus BioSciences Inc. and Stoke Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Coherus BioSciences Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Stoke Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Coherus BioSciences Inc.’s upside potential is 54.88% at a $33.67 average price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 97.45% of Coherus BioSciences Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 73.4% of Stoke Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.3% of Coherus BioSciences Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Coherus BioSciences Inc. -5.51% -25.31% 5.45% 28.69% -6.56% 85.86% Stoke Therapeutics Inc. -1.72% -14.65% 0% 0% 0% -3.64%

For the past year Coherus BioSciences Inc. has 85.86% stronger performance while Stoke Therapeutics Inc. has -3.64% weaker performance.

Summary

Stoke Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Coherus BioSciences Inc.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc., a late-stage clinical biologics platform company, focuses on developing and commercializing biosimilar products worldwide. The companyÂ’s product candidates include CHS-1701, a pegfilgrastim biosimilar candidate, which is used for the treatment of febrile neutropenia; CHS-0214, an etanercept biosimilar candidate, which is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of ankylosing spondylitis, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriasis; and CHS-5217, a bevacizumab biosimilar candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, nonÂ–small cell lung cancer, metastatic kidney cancer, advanced cervical cancer, platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, and recurrent glioblastoma. Its product candidates also comprise CHS-1420, an adalimumab biosimilar candidate, which is in various phases of clinical trials to treat ankylosing spondylitis, BehÃ§et's Disease, CrohnÂ’s Disease, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and ulcerative colitis; and CHS-3351, a ranibizumab biosimilar candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of neovascular (wet) age-related macular, degeneration, macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, diabetic macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy. Coherus Biosciences, Inc. has license agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited; Baxalta Incorporated, Baxalta US Inc., and Baxalta GmbH; Genentech, Inc.; and Selexis SA. The company was formerly known as BioGenerics, Inc. and changed its name to Coherus Biosciences, Inc. in April 2012. Coherus Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.