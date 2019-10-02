Reviewing Coherus BioSciences Inc. (CHRS)’s and Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN)’s results

Coherus BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) and Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coherus BioSciences Inc. 21 0.69 59.66M -2.66 0.00 Repligen Corporation 86 3.16 47.02M 0.46 204.75

In table 1 we can see Coherus BioSciences Inc. and Repligen Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coherus BioSciences Inc. 287,379,576.11% 0% -120.3% Repligen Corporation 54,484,356.89% 3.5% 2.8%

Volatility and Risk

Coherus BioSciences Inc. is 205.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 3.05 beta. Competitively, Repligen Corporation’s 7.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.07 beta.

Liquidity

Coherus BioSciences Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.8 and 3.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Repligen Corporation are 2.2 and 1.8 respectively. Coherus BioSciences Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Repligen Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Coherus BioSciences Inc. and Repligen Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Coherus BioSciences Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Repligen Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Coherus BioSciences Inc.’s upside potential is 75.55% at a $33.67 average target price. Competitively the average target price of Repligen Corporation is $110, which is potential 48.95% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Coherus BioSciences Inc. seems more appealing than Repligen Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 97.45% of Coherus BioSciences Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 90.6% of Repligen Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.3% of Coherus BioSciences Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1% of Repligen Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Coherus BioSciences Inc. -5.51% -25.31% 5.45% 28.69% -6.56% 85.86% Repligen Corporation 5.39% 9.69% 43.41% 69.31% 101.69% 78.97%

For the past year Coherus BioSciences Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Repligen Corporation.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc., a late-stage clinical biologics platform company, focuses on developing and commercializing biosimilar products worldwide. The companyÂ’s product candidates include CHS-1701, a pegfilgrastim biosimilar candidate, which is used for the treatment of febrile neutropenia; CHS-0214, an etanercept biosimilar candidate, which is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of ankylosing spondylitis, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriasis; and CHS-5217, a bevacizumab biosimilar candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, nonÂ–small cell lung cancer, metastatic kidney cancer, advanced cervical cancer, platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, and recurrent glioblastoma. Its product candidates also comprise CHS-1420, an adalimumab biosimilar candidate, which is in various phases of clinical trials to treat ankylosing spondylitis, BehÃ§et's Disease, CrohnÂ’s Disease, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and ulcerative colitis; and CHS-3351, a ranibizumab biosimilar candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of neovascular (wet) age-related macular, degeneration, macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, diabetic macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy. Coherus Biosciences, Inc. has license agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited; Baxalta Incorporated, Baxalta US Inc., and Baxalta GmbH; Genentech, Inc.; and Selexis SA. The company was formerly known as BioGenerics, Inc. and changed its name to Coherus Biosciences, Inc. in April 2012. Coherus Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Repligen Corporation, a bioprocessing company, focuses on the development, production, and commercialization of products used in the production of antibody-based therapeutics, recombinant proteins, and vaccines worldwide. It manufactures various forms of Protein A, a critical component used to purify antibody-based drugs. The company also supplies alternating tangential flow system filtration devices and protein cell culture supplements that are used in clinical and commercial stage manufacturing to enhance biologic drug yields. In addition, it manufactures and sells OPUS pre-packed chromatography columns, which are used in the purification of clinical-stage biologics; and tangential flow filtration cassettes that are used to concentrate clinical and commercial stage biologic drugs. Further, the company has a portfolio of therapeutic product candidates, which include histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of FriedreichÂ’s ataxia disease; and RG1068, a synthetic human hormone developed as a novel imaging agent for the detection of pancreatic duct abnormalities in combination with magnetic resonance imaging in patients with pancreatitis and other pancreatic diseases. The company sells its bioprocessing products directly and through distributors to various life sciences companies, biopharmaceutical companies, and contract manufacturers. Repligen Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.