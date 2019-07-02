Reviewing Coherus BioSciences Inc. (CHRS)’s and Oragenics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN)’s results

Both Coherus BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) and Oragenics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coherus BioSciences Inc. 15 42.11 N/A -3.11 0.00 Oragenics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.36 0.00

Table 1 highlights Coherus BioSciences Inc. and Oragenics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Coherus BioSciences Inc. and Oragenics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coherus BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% -120.3% Oragenics Inc. 0.00% -255.8% -93.8%

Risk and Volatility

Coherus BioSciences Inc.’s 3.59 beta indicates that its volatility is 259.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Oragenics Inc.’s 56.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.56 beta.

Liquidity

Coherus BioSciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.8 while its Quick Ratio is 3.8. On the competitive side is, Oragenics Inc. which has a 18.8 Current Ratio and a 18.8 Quick Ratio. Oragenics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Coherus BioSciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Coherus BioSciences Inc. and Oragenics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Coherus BioSciences Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Oragenics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$27 is Coherus BioSciences Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 19.89%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 99.1% of Coherus BioSciences Inc. shares and 24.3% of Oragenics Inc. shares. 0.3% are Coherus BioSciences Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of Oragenics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Coherus BioSciences Inc. 6.64% 15.6% 20.46% 70.96% 2.63% 89.94% Oragenics Inc. -2.48% -8.99% -45.82% -51.24% -59.36% -43.22%

For the past year Coherus BioSciences Inc. had bullish trend while Oragenics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Coherus BioSciences Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Oragenics Inc.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc., a late-stage clinical biologics platform company, focuses on developing and commercializing biosimilar products worldwide. The companyÂ’s product candidates include CHS-1701, a pegfilgrastim biosimilar candidate, which is used for the treatment of febrile neutropenia; CHS-0214, an etanercept biosimilar candidate, which is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of ankylosing spondylitis, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriasis; and CHS-5217, a bevacizumab biosimilar candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, nonÂ–small cell lung cancer, metastatic kidney cancer, advanced cervical cancer, platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, and recurrent glioblastoma. Its product candidates also comprise CHS-1420, an adalimumab biosimilar candidate, which is in various phases of clinical trials to treat ankylosing spondylitis, BehÃ§et's Disease, CrohnÂ’s Disease, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and ulcerative colitis; and CHS-3351, a ranibizumab biosimilar candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of neovascular (wet) age-related macular, degeneration, macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, diabetic macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy. Coherus Biosciences, Inc. has license agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited; Baxalta Incorporated, Baxalta US Inc., and Baxalta GmbH; Genentech, Inc.; and Selexis SA. The company was formerly known as BioGenerics, Inc. and changed its name to Coherus Biosciences, Inc. in April 2012. Coherus Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Oragenics, Inc. focuses on developing antibiotics against infectious diseases and treatments for oral mucositis. It is developing OG716, an antibiotic product candidate, which is in nonclinical testing for healthcare-associated infections, as well as other homolog antibiotic product candidates. The company is also developing AG013, which is in initiation of Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of oral mucositis in cancer patients. Its products also comprise LPT3-04, a naturally occurring dietary substance for weight loss; and SMaRT Replacement Therapy, a topical treatment applied to the teeth to protect against tooth decay. Oragenics, Inc. has license agreement with Intrexon Corporation to use its technology to develop lantibiotics; and Intrexon Corporation and its wholly owned subsidiary, Actobiotics NV to use their intellectual property to develop AG013. It also has license agreement with LPThera LLC to develop LPT3-04 weight-loss product candidate; and Texas A&M University System for access to new homologs of the lantibiotic Mutacin 1140 (MU1140) and other lantibiotics, as well as holds licenses from the University of Florida Research Foundation, Inc. for MU1140 product candidates. The company was formerly known as Oragen, Inc. Oragenics, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.