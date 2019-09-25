Reviewing Coherus BioSciences Inc. (CHRS)’s and Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVLN)’s results

Since Coherus BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) and Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVLN) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coherus BioSciences Inc. 18 13.02 N/A -2.66 0.00 Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.10 N/A -5.68 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Coherus BioSciences Inc. and Novelion Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coherus BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% -120.3% Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 133.4% -31.8%

Risk and Volatility

A 3.05 beta indicates that Coherus BioSciences Inc. is 205.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Novelion Therapeutics Inc.’s 112.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.12 beta.

Liquidity

Coherus BioSciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.8 and a Quick Ratio of 3.8. Competitively, Novelion Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.2 and has 0.2 Quick Ratio. Coherus BioSciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Novelion Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Coherus BioSciences Inc. and Novelion Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Coherus BioSciences Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Coherus BioSciences Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 49.71% and an $33.67 average price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 97.45% of Coherus BioSciences Inc. shares and 55.2% of Novelion Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 0.3% of Coherus BioSciences Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.1% of Novelion Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Coherus BioSciences Inc. -5.51% -25.31% 5.45% 28.69% -6.56% 85.86% Novelion Therapeutics Inc. -7.13% -18.75% -48% -30.33% -81.32% -22.62%

For the past year Coherus BioSciences Inc. had bullish trend while Novelion Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Coherus BioSciences Inc. beats Novelion Therapeutics Inc.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc., a late-stage clinical biologics platform company, focuses on developing and commercializing biosimilar products worldwide. The companyÂ’s product candidates include CHS-1701, a pegfilgrastim biosimilar candidate, which is used for the treatment of febrile neutropenia; CHS-0214, an etanercept biosimilar candidate, which is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of ankylosing spondylitis, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriasis; and CHS-5217, a bevacizumab biosimilar candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, nonÂ–small cell lung cancer, metastatic kidney cancer, advanced cervical cancer, platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, and recurrent glioblastoma. Its product candidates also comprise CHS-1420, an adalimumab biosimilar candidate, which is in various phases of clinical trials to treat ankylosing spondylitis, BehÃ§et's Disease, CrohnÂ’s Disease, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and ulcerative colitis; and CHS-3351, a ranibizumab biosimilar candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of neovascular (wet) age-related macular, degeneration, macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, diabetic macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy. Coherus Biosciences, Inc. has license agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited; Baxalta Incorporated, Baxalta US Inc., and Baxalta GmbH; Genentech, Inc.; and Selexis SA. The company was formerly known as BioGenerics, Inc. and changed its name to Coherus Biosciences, Inc. in April 2012. Coherus Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Novelion Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of therapies for individuals living with rare diseases. Its product portfolio includes MYALEPT (metreleptin), a recombinant analogue of human leptin, indicated as an adjunct to diet as replacement therapy to treat the complications of leptin deficiency in patients with congenital or acquired generalized lipodystrophy; and lomitapide hard capsule for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia in adults under the brand names of JUXTAPID and LOJUXTA. The companyÂ’s orphan drug-designated product candidate is zuretinol acetate, an oral synthetic retinoid, in late stage development for the treatment of inherited retinal disease caused by underlying mutations in retinal pigment epithelium protein 65 and lecithin: retinol acyltransferase genes. The company was formerly known as QLT Inc. and changed its name to Novelion Therapeutics Inc. in November 2016. Novelion Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.