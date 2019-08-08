Reviewing Coherus BioSciences Inc. (CHRS)’s and Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Coherus BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) and Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coherus BioSciences Inc. 16 11.18 N/A -2.66 0.00 Genfit SA 22 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Coherus BioSciences Inc. and Genfit SA earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Coherus BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) and Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coherus BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% -120.3% Genfit SA 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Coherus BioSciences Inc. and Genfit SA can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Coherus BioSciences Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Genfit SA 0 0 2 3.00

Coherus BioSciences Inc. has a consensus price target of $27, and a 41.81% upside potential. Genfit SA on the other hand boasts of a $56.5 consensus price target and a 243.47% potential upside. Based on the data shown earlier, Genfit SA is looking more favorable than Coherus BioSciences Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 97.45% of Coherus BioSciences Inc. shares and 0% of Genfit SA shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.3% of Coherus BioSciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Coherus BioSciences Inc. -5.51% -25.31% 5.45% 28.69% -6.56% 85.86% Genfit SA -0.45% -12% -29.64% 0% 0% -20.97%

For the past year Coherus BioSciences Inc. has 85.86% stronger performance while Genfit SA has -20.97% weaker performance.

Summary

Genfit SA beats on 4 of the 7 factors Coherus BioSciences Inc.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc., a late-stage clinical biologics platform company, focuses on developing and commercializing biosimilar products worldwide. The companyÂ’s product candidates include CHS-1701, a pegfilgrastim biosimilar candidate, which is used for the treatment of febrile neutropenia; CHS-0214, an etanercept biosimilar candidate, which is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of ankylosing spondylitis, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriasis; and CHS-5217, a bevacizumab biosimilar candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, nonÂ–small cell lung cancer, metastatic kidney cancer, advanced cervical cancer, platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, and recurrent glioblastoma. Its product candidates also comprise CHS-1420, an adalimumab biosimilar candidate, which is in various phases of clinical trials to treat ankylosing spondylitis, BehÃ§et's Disease, CrohnÂ’s Disease, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and ulcerative colitis; and CHS-3351, a ranibizumab biosimilar candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of neovascular (wet) age-related macular, degeneration, macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, diabetic macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy. Coherus Biosciences, Inc. has license agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited; Baxalta Incorporated, Baxalta US Inc., and Baxalta GmbH; Genentech, Inc.; and Selexis SA. The company was formerly known as BioGenerics, Inc. and changed its name to Coherus Biosciences, Inc. in April 2012. Coherus Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.