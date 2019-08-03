Reviewing Coherus BioSciences Inc. (CHRS)’s and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD)’s results

We are comparing Coherus BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coherus BioSciences Inc. 16 11.52 N/A -2.66 0.00 Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 7 67.63 N/A -0.56 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Coherus BioSciences Inc. and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Coherus BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coherus BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% -120.3% Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -12.2% -11.8%

Risk and Volatility

Coherus BioSciences Inc.’s 3.05 beta indicates that its volatility is 205.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a 2.57 beta which is 157.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Coherus BioSciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.8 and a Quick Ratio of 3.8. Competitively, Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 36.1 and has 36.1 Quick Ratio. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Coherus BioSciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Coherus BioSciences Inc. and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Coherus BioSciences Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 5 3.00

$27 is Coherus BioSciences Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 34.87%. Meanwhile, Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s consensus target price is $31.8, while its potential upside is 460.85%. Based on the data given earlier, Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is looking more favorable than Coherus BioSciences Inc., analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Coherus BioSciences Inc. and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 97.45% and 37% respectively. About 0.3% of Coherus BioSciences Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 21.13% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Coherus BioSciences Inc. -5.51% -25.31% 5.45% 28.69% -6.56% 85.86% Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -2.89% -14.57% -22.27% -20.32% -56.39% -11.57%

For the past year Coherus BioSciences Inc. has 85.86% stronger performance while Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has -11.57% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats Coherus BioSciences Inc.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc., a late-stage clinical biologics platform company, focuses on developing and commercializing biosimilar products worldwide. The companyÂ’s product candidates include CHS-1701, a pegfilgrastim biosimilar candidate, which is used for the treatment of febrile neutropenia; CHS-0214, an etanercept biosimilar candidate, which is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of ankylosing spondylitis, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriasis; and CHS-5217, a bevacizumab biosimilar candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, nonÂ–small cell lung cancer, metastatic kidney cancer, advanced cervical cancer, platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, and recurrent glioblastoma. Its product candidates also comprise CHS-1420, an adalimumab biosimilar candidate, which is in various phases of clinical trials to treat ankylosing spondylitis, BehÃ§et's Disease, CrohnÂ’s Disease, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and ulcerative colitis; and CHS-3351, a ranibizumab biosimilar candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of neovascular (wet) age-related macular, degeneration, macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, diabetic macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy. Coherus Biosciences, Inc. has license agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited; Baxalta Incorporated, Baxalta US Inc., and Baxalta GmbH; Genentech, Inc.; and Selexis SA. The company was formerly known as BioGenerics, Inc. and changed its name to Coherus Biosciences, Inc. in April 2012. Coherus Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is developing Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST study, a Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis. It is also evaluating Aramchol through ARRIVE Study, a proof-of-concept Phase IIa clinical trial, with HIV-associated non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and lipodystrophy. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.