Reviewing Coherus BioSciences Inc. (CHRS)’s and Enochian Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Coherus BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) and Enochian Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB) as far as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coherus BioSciences Inc. 15 37.11 N/A -3.11 0.00 Enochian Biosciences Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -0.82 0.00

Table 1 highlights Coherus BioSciences Inc. and Enochian Biosciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Coherus BioSciences Inc. and Enochian Biosciences Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coherus BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% -120.3% Enochian Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -18.7% -16.7%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 3.59 shows that Coherus BioSciences Inc. is 259.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Enochian Biosciences Inc. has a 0.62 beta and it is 38.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Coherus BioSciences Inc. are 3.8 and 3.8. Competitively, Enochian Biosciences Inc. has 8.1 and 8.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Enochian Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Coherus BioSciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Coherus BioSciences Inc. and Enochian Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Coherus BioSciences Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Enochian Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Coherus BioSciences Inc. is $27, with potential upside of 36.71%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 99.1% of Coherus BioSciences Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 1.6% of Enochian Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of Coherus BioSciences Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Enochian Biosciences Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Coherus BioSciences Inc. 6.64% 15.6% 20.46% 70.96% 2.63% 89.94% Enochian Biosciences Inc. -3.88% -12.95% -22.78% -19.79% 22.68% -16.93%

For the past year Coherus BioSciences Inc. had bullish trend while Enochian Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Coherus BioSciences Inc. beats Enochian Biosciences Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc., a late-stage clinical biologics platform company, focuses on developing and commercializing biosimilar products worldwide. The companyÂ’s product candidates include CHS-1701, a pegfilgrastim biosimilar candidate, which is used for the treatment of febrile neutropenia; CHS-0214, an etanercept biosimilar candidate, which is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of ankylosing spondylitis, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriasis; and CHS-5217, a bevacizumab biosimilar candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, nonÂ–small cell lung cancer, metastatic kidney cancer, advanced cervical cancer, platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, and recurrent glioblastoma. Its product candidates also comprise CHS-1420, an adalimumab biosimilar candidate, which is in various phases of clinical trials to treat ankylosing spondylitis, BehÃ§et's Disease, CrohnÂ’s Disease, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and ulcerative colitis; and CHS-3351, a ranibizumab biosimilar candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of neovascular (wet) age-related macular, degeneration, macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, diabetic macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy. Coherus Biosciences, Inc. has license agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited; Baxalta Incorporated, Baxalta US Inc., and Baxalta GmbH; Genentech, Inc.; and Selexis SA. The company was formerly known as BioGenerics, Inc. and changed its name to Coherus Biosciences, Inc. in April 2012. Coherus Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Enochian Biosciences Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, manufactures, and commercializes gene therapies for HIV/AIDS and cancer patients. Its lead candidate include ENO-1001 a genetically modified cell therapy for patients with HIV/AIDS. It is also developing ENO-2001, an HIV vaccine; and additional compounds, such as ENO-4001, ENO-4002, ENO-3001, and ENO-5001 that are in discovery stage for prevention of relapse in colon cancer patients. Enochian BioSciences is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.