Reviewing Coherus BioSciences Inc. (CHRS)’s and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EMMA)’s results

Coherus BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EMMA), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coherus BioSciences Inc. 17 12.74 N/A -2.66 0.00 Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 8 6.74 N/A -7.78 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Coherus BioSciences Inc. and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Coherus BioSciences Inc. and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coherus BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% -120.3% Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -313.7% -215.9%

Risk & Volatility

Coherus BioSciences Inc.’s current beta is 3.05 and it happens to be 205.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s 182.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 2.82 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Coherus BioSciences Inc. are 3.8 and 3.8. Competitively, Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. has 0.8 and 0.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Coherus BioSciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Coherus BioSciences Inc. and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Coherus BioSciences Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Coherus BioSciences Inc.’s average price target is $30.2, while its potential upside is 37.21%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Coherus BioSciences Inc. and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 97.45% and 8.7%. About 0.3% of Coherus BioSciences Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 10.5% of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Coherus BioSciences Inc. -5.51% -25.31% 5.45% 28.69% -6.56% 85.86% Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 29.94% -22.5% -15.56% -44.9% -41.67% 48.22%

For the past year Coherus BioSciences Inc. has stronger performance than Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Coherus BioSciences Inc. beats Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc., a late-stage clinical biologics platform company, focuses on developing and commercializing biosimilar products worldwide. The companyÂ’s product candidates include CHS-1701, a pegfilgrastim biosimilar candidate, which is used for the treatment of febrile neutropenia; CHS-0214, an etanercept biosimilar candidate, which is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of ankylosing spondylitis, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriasis; and CHS-5217, a bevacizumab biosimilar candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, nonÂ–small cell lung cancer, metastatic kidney cancer, advanced cervical cancer, platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, and recurrent glioblastoma. Its product candidates also comprise CHS-1420, an adalimumab biosimilar candidate, which is in various phases of clinical trials to treat ankylosing spondylitis, BehÃ§et's Disease, CrohnÂ’s Disease, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and ulcerative colitis; and CHS-3351, a ranibizumab biosimilar candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of neovascular (wet) age-related macular, degeneration, macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, diabetic macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy. Coherus Biosciences, Inc. has license agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited; Baxalta Incorporated, Baxalta US Inc., and Baxalta GmbH; Genentech, Inc.; and Selexis SA. The company was formerly known as BioGenerics, Inc. and changed its name to Coherus Biosciences, Inc. in April 2012. Coherus Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.