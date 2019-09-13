Reviewing Coherus BioSciences Inc. (CHRS)’s and Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN)’s results

Coherus BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) and Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coherus BioSciences Inc. 18 11.69 N/A -2.66 0.00 Celsion Corporation 2 74.43 N/A -0.55 0.00

Demonstrates Coherus BioSciences Inc. and Celsion Corporation earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Coherus BioSciences Inc. and Celsion Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coherus BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% -120.3% Celsion Corporation 0.00% -51.1% -21.4%

Risk and Volatility

Coherus BioSciences Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 205.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 3.05 beta. Competitively, Celsion Corporation is 95.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.95 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Coherus BioSciences Inc. are 3.8 and 3.8. Competitively, Celsion Corporation has 4.2 and 4.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Celsion Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Coherus BioSciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Coherus BioSciences Inc. and Celsion Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Coherus BioSciences Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Celsion Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Coherus BioSciences Inc.’s consensus price target is $33.67, while its potential upside is 66.68%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 97.45% of Coherus BioSciences Inc. shares and 9.2% of Celsion Corporation shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.3% of Coherus BioSciences Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Celsion Corporation has 0.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Coherus BioSciences Inc. -5.51% -25.31% 5.45% 28.69% -6.56% 85.86% Celsion Corporation -1.13% -0.57% -20.45% -18.22% -35.19% 24.11%

For the past year Coherus BioSciences Inc. was more bullish than Celsion Corporation.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc., a late-stage clinical biologics platform company, focuses on developing and commercializing biosimilar products worldwide. The companyÂ’s product candidates include CHS-1701, a pegfilgrastim biosimilar candidate, which is used for the treatment of febrile neutropenia; CHS-0214, an etanercept biosimilar candidate, which is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of ankylosing spondylitis, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriasis; and CHS-5217, a bevacizumab biosimilar candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, nonÂ–small cell lung cancer, metastatic kidney cancer, advanced cervical cancer, platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, and recurrent glioblastoma. Its product candidates also comprise CHS-1420, an adalimumab biosimilar candidate, which is in various phases of clinical trials to treat ankylosing spondylitis, BehÃ§et's Disease, CrohnÂ’s Disease, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and ulcerative colitis; and CHS-3351, a ranibizumab biosimilar candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of neovascular (wet) age-related macular, degeneration, macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, diabetic macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy. Coherus Biosciences, Inc. has license agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited; Baxalta Incorporated, Baxalta US Inc., and Baxalta GmbH; Genentech, Inc.; and Selexis SA. The company was formerly known as BioGenerics, Inc. and changed its name to Coherus Biosciences, Inc. in April 2012. Coherus Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Celsion Corporation, an oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapy, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapy products for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trials for primary liver cancer; and under Phase II clinical trials for recurrent chest wall breast cancer. It is also developing GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapeutic product for the localized treatment of ovarian and brain cancers. Celsion Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.