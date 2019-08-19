Reviewing Coherus BioSciences Inc. (CHRS)’s and Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO)’s results

We are contrasting Coherus BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) and Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coherus BioSciences Inc. 17 10.93 N/A -2.66 0.00 Aptose Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.77 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Coherus BioSciences Inc. and Aptose Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coherus BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% -120.3% Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -182.8% -152.7%

Risk & Volatility

A 3.05 beta means Coherus BioSciences Inc.’s volatility is 205.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. In other hand, Aptose Biosciences Inc. has beta of 1.61 which is 61.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Coherus BioSciences Inc. are 3.8 and 3.8 respectively. Its competitor Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.9 and its Quick Ratio is 5.9. Aptose Biosciences Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Coherus BioSciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Coherus BioSciences Inc. and Aptose Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Coherus BioSciences Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Coherus BioSciences Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 59.96% and an $30.2 average target price. Competitively the average target price of Aptose Biosciences Inc. is $6, which is potential 145.90% upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Aptose Biosciences Inc. is looking more favorable than Coherus BioSciences Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 97.45% of Coherus BioSciences Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 35.1% of Aptose Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.3% of Coherus BioSciences Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 20.4% of Aptose Biosciences Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Coherus BioSciences Inc. -5.51% -25.31% 5.45% 28.69% -6.56% 85.86% Aptose Biosciences Inc. -6.67% -4.55% 29.23% 22.93% -12.8% 31.94%

For the past year Coherus BioSciences Inc. has stronger performance than Aptose Biosciences Inc.

Summary

Coherus BioSciences Inc. beats Aptose Biosciences Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc., a late-stage clinical biologics platform company, focuses on developing and commercializing biosimilar products worldwide. The companyÂ’s product candidates include CHS-1701, a pegfilgrastim biosimilar candidate, which is used for the treatment of febrile neutropenia; CHS-0214, an etanercept biosimilar candidate, which is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of ankylosing spondylitis, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriasis; and CHS-5217, a bevacizumab biosimilar candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, nonÂ–small cell lung cancer, metastatic kidney cancer, advanced cervical cancer, platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, and recurrent glioblastoma. Its product candidates also comprise CHS-1420, an adalimumab biosimilar candidate, which is in various phases of clinical trials to treat ankylosing spondylitis, BehÃ§et's Disease, CrohnÂ’s Disease, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and ulcerative colitis; and CHS-3351, a ranibizumab biosimilar candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of neovascular (wet) age-related macular, degeneration, macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, diabetic macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy. Coherus Biosciences, Inc. has license agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited; Baxalta Incorporated, Baxalta US Inc., and Baxalta GmbH; Genentech, Inc.; and Selexis SA. The company was formerly known as BioGenerics, Inc. and changed its name to Coherus Biosciences, Inc. in April 2012. Coherus Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Aptose Biosciences Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies. The company has an agreement with CrystalGenomics, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize CG026806, a non-covalent small molecule therapeutic agent, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia/mantle cell lymphoma. The company was formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Aptose Biosciences Inc. in August 2014. Aptose Biosciences Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.