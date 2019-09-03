Reviewing Coherus BioSciences Inc. (CHRS)’s and Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)’s results

Coherus BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) and Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coherus BioSciences Inc. 17 12.60 N/A -2.66 0.00 Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 12 18.64 N/A -2.15 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Coherus BioSciences Inc. and Amicus Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Coherus BioSciences Inc. and Amicus Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coherus BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% -120.3% Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -94.9% -52.1%

Risk & Volatility

Coherus BioSciences Inc.’s 3.05 beta indicates that its volatility is 205.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s 83.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.83 beta.

Liquidity

Coherus BioSciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.8 while its Quick Ratio is 3.8. On the competitive side is, Amicus Therapeutics Inc. which has a 7.3 Current Ratio and a 7.2 Quick Ratio. Amicus Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Coherus BioSciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Coherus BioSciences Inc. and Amicus Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Coherus BioSciences Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Coherus BioSciences Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 43.05% and an $31.5 average target price. On the other hand, Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 110.30% and its average target price is $20. The information presented earlier suggests that Amicus Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Coherus BioSciences Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 97.45% of Coherus BioSciences Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Amicus Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Coherus BioSciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.3%. Comparatively, 0.9% are Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Coherus BioSciences Inc. -5.51% -25.31% 5.45% 28.69% -6.56% 85.86% Amicus Therapeutics Inc. -1.9% -0.4% -7.53% 6.26% -13.23% 29.44%

For the past year Coherus BioSciences Inc. has stronger performance than Amicus Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. beats Coherus BioSciences Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc., a late-stage clinical biologics platform company, focuses on developing and commercializing biosimilar products worldwide. The companyÂ’s product candidates include CHS-1701, a pegfilgrastim biosimilar candidate, which is used for the treatment of febrile neutropenia; CHS-0214, an etanercept biosimilar candidate, which is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of ankylosing spondylitis, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriasis; and CHS-5217, a bevacizumab biosimilar candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, nonÂ–small cell lung cancer, metastatic kidney cancer, advanced cervical cancer, platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, and recurrent glioblastoma. Its product candidates also comprise CHS-1420, an adalimumab biosimilar candidate, which is in various phases of clinical trials to treat ankylosing spondylitis, BehÃ§et's Disease, CrohnÂ’s Disease, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and ulcerative colitis; and CHS-3351, a ranibizumab biosimilar candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of neovascular (wet) age-related macular, degeneration, macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, diabetic macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy. Coherus Biosciences, Inc. has license agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited; Baxalta Incorporated, Baxalta US Inc., and Baxalta GmbH; Genentech, Inc.; and Selexis SA. The company was formerly known as BioGenerics, Inc. and changed its name to Coherus Biosciences, Inc. in April 2012. Coherus Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. Its principal product is the migalastat HCl, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease, which has completed two global Phase III registration studies. The company is also developing SD-101, which is in Phase III clinical study for the treatment of the genetic connective tissue disorder epidermolysis bullosa; and AT3375 to treat Parkinson's disease. It is conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 to investigate pompe treatment paradigm in pompe patients. The company has strategic alliance with GlaxoSmithKline plc to develop and commercialize migalastat as a monotherapy and in combination with ERT for Fabry disease. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey.