Reviewing Coherent Inc. (COHR)’s and Vishay Precision Group Inc. (NYSE:VPG)’s results

We are contrasting Coherent Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) and Vishay Precision Group Inc. (NYSE:VPG) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Scientific & Technical Instruments companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coherent Inc. 132 2.09 N/A 7.37 17.92 Vishay Precision Group Inc. 36 1.83 N/A 1.75 23.04

Table 1 demonstrates Coherent Inc. and Vishay Precision Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Vishay Precision Group Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Coherent Inc. Company that currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Coherent Inc. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vishay Precision Group Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Coherent Inc. and Vishay Precision Group Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coherent Inc. 0.00% 19.2% 10.9% Vishay Precision Group Inc. 0.00% 12.4% 8.2%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.6 beta means Coherent Inc.’s volatility is 60.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Vishay Precision Group Inc.’s 0.97 beta is the reason why it is 3.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Coherent Inc. are 3.3 and 2 respectively. Its competitor Vishay Precision Group Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4 and its Quick Ratio is 2.9. Vishay Precision Group Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Coherent Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Coherent Inc. and Vishay Precision Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Coherent Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Vishay Precision Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The average price target of Coherent Inc. is $163.5, with potential upside of 11.09%. Meanwhile, Vishay Precision Group Inc.’s average price target is $51, while its potential upside is 24.30%. The information presented earlier suggests that Vishay Precision Group Inc. looks more robust than Coherent Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Coherent Inc. shares and 89.8% of Vishay Precision Group Inc. shares. About 0.6% of Coherent Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Vishay Precision Group Inc. has 1.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Coherent Inc. -3.26% -15% 0.63% 0.62% -24.46% 24.98% Vishay Precision Group Inc. 2.1% 6.81% 20.33% 12.85% 12.73% 33.31%

For the past year Coherent Inc. was less bullish than Vishay Precision Group Inc.

Summary

Coherent Inc. beats Vishay Precision Group Inc. on 7 of the 12 factors.

Coherent, Inc. provides lasers and laser-based technology in a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications worldwide. It operates through two segments, Specialty Lasers and Systems, and Commercial Lasers and Components. The company designs, manufactures, services, and markets lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories. Its products are used in markets, such as microelectronics, materials processing, original equipment manufacturer components and instrumentation, and scientific research and government programs. The company markets its products through a direct sales force in the United States, as well as through direct sales personnel and independent representatives internationally. Coherent Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.