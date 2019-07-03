Reviewing Coherent Inc. (COHR)’s and Huami Corporation (NYSE:HMI)’s results

As Scientific & Technical Instruments businesses, Coherent Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) and Huami Corporation (NYSE:HMI), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coherent Inc. 129 1.94 N/A 7.37 17.92 Huami Corporation 12 0.00 N/A 0.28 35.42

Table 1 demonstrates Coherent Inc. and Huami Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Huami Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Coherent Inc. Business that currently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Coherent Inc.’s currently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coherent Inc. 0.00% 19.2% 10.9% Huami Corporation 0.00% 7.2% 4.3%

Liquidity

3.3 and 2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Coherent Inc. Its rival Huami Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.1 and 1.7 respectively. Coherent Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Huami Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Coherent Inc. and Huami Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Coherent Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 Huami Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Coherent Inc.’s upside potential is 10.09% at a $150.67 average target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Coherent Inc. and Huami Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 50.4% respectively. Insiders owned 0.6% of Coherent Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 9.04% of Huami Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Coherent Inc. -3.26% -15% 0.63% 0.62% -24.46% 24.98% Huami Corporation -9.08% -22.02% -27.92% 2.51% 3.15% -0.2%

For the past year Coherent Inc. has 24.98% stronger performance while Huami Corporation has -0.2% weaker performance.

Summary

Coherent Inc. beats on 10 of the 11 factors Huami Corporation.

Coherent, Inc. provides lasers and laser-based technology in a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications worldwide. It operates through two segments, Specialty Lasers and Systems, and Commercial Lasers and Components. The company designs, manufactures, services, and markets lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories. Its products are used in markets, such as microelectronics, materials processing, original equipment manufacturer components and instrumentation, and scientific research and government programs. The company markets its products through a direct sales force in the United States, as well as through direct sales personnel and independent representatives internationally. Coherent Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Huami Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells smart wearable technological devices in the People's Republic of China. It offers smart bands, watches, scales, and related accessories under the Xiaomi brand names. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Hefei, China.