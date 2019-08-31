Reviewing Cohen & Steers Inc. (CNS)’s and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTSP)’s results

Cohen & Steers Inc. (NYSE:CNS) and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTSP) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cohen & Steers Inc. 48 6.40 N/A 2.52 20.79 Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 93 1.31 N/A 8.70 10.73

Demonstrates Cohen & Steers Inc. and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Virtus Investment Partners Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Cohen & Steers Inc. Company that presently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Cohen & Steers Inc. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Virtus Investment Partners Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cohen & Steers Inc. (NYSE:CNS) and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTSP)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cohen & Steers Inc. 0.00% 42% 25.6% Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 45.4% of Cohen & Steers Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 84.68% of Virtus Investment Partners Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 8.6% of Cohen & Steers Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cohen & Steers Inc. -0.27% 1% 4.53% 40.89% 34.28% 52.59% Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 1.28% 1.96% -3% 17.89% -9.95% 22.93%

For the past year Cohen & Steers Inc. has stronger performance than Virtus Investment Partners Inc.

Summary

Cohen & Steers Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Virtus Investment Partners Inc.

Cohen & Steers, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, it also launches and manages hedge funds. The firm invests in public equity, fixed income, and commodity markets across the globe through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, it invests in companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts, infrastructure sector, and natural energy resources sector for its equity and fixed income investments. The firm also invests in preferred securities for its fixed income investments through its subsidiaries. Cohen & Steers, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in New York, with additional offices in London, United Kingdom; Central, Hong Kong; Tokyo, Japan; and Seattle, Washington.