Reviewing Cohen & Steers Inc. (CNS)’s and Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SPAQ)’s results

Both Cohen & Steers Inc. (NYSE:CNS) and Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SPAQ) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cohen & Steers Inc. 54 3.46 23.05M 2.52 20.79 Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 50.45M 0.04 262.89

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Cohen & Steers Inc. and Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Cohen & Steers Inc. The company that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cohen & Steers Inc. 42,963,653.31% 42% 25.6% Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. 501,990,049.75% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 45.4% of Cohen & Steers Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 41.06% of Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 8.6% of Cohen & Steers Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cohen & Steers Inc. -0.27% 1% 4.53% 40.89% 34.28% 52.59% Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. -0.3% 0% 1.01% 3.74% 0% 3.74%

For the past year Cohen & Steers Inc. has stronger performance than Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Cohen & Steers Inc. beats on 8 of the 12 factors Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.

Cohen & Steers, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, it also launches and manages hedge funds. The firm invests in public equity, fixed income, and commodity markets across the globe through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, it invests in companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts, infrastructure sector, and natural energy resources sector for its equity and fixed income investments. The firm also invests in preferred securities for its fixed income investments through its subsidiaries. Cohen & Steers, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in New York, with additional offices in London, United Kingdom; Central, Hong Kong; Tokyo, Japan; and Seattle, Washington.