Reviewing Cohen & Steers Inc. (CNS)’s and Safeguard Scientifics Inc. (NYSE:SFE)’s results

Cohen & Steers Inc. (NYSE:CNS) and Safeguard Scientifics Inc. (NYSE:SFE), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cohen & Steers Inc. 48 6.41 N/A 2.52 20.79 Safeguard Scientifics Inc. 11 0.00 N/A 0.59 19.76

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Cohen & Steers Inc. and Safeguard Scientifics Inc. Safeguard Scientifics Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Cohen & Steers Inc. Business that presently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s presently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Safeguard Scientifics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Cohen & Steers Inc. and Safeguard Scientifics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cohen & Steers Inc. 0.00% 42% 25.6% Safeguard Scientifics Inc. 0.00% 16.8% 7.7%

Volatility & Risk

Cohen & Steers Inc. has a beta of 0.95 and its 5.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Safeguard Scientifics Inc. has beta of 0.87 which is 13.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 45.4% of Cohen & Steers Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 69.6% of Safeguard Scientifics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 8.6% are Cohen & Steers Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Safeguard Scientifics Inc. has 1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cohen & Steers Inc. -0.27% 1% 4.53% 40.89% 34.28% 52.59% Safeguard Scientifics Inc. -0.34% -2.26% 3.09% 23.08% 2.91% 35.5%

For the past year Cohen & Steers Inc. has stronger performance than Safeguard Scientifics Inc.

Summary

Cohen & Steers Inc. beats on 10 of the 10 factors Safeguard Scientifics Inc.

Cohen & Steers, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, it also launches and manages hedge funds. The firm invests in public equity, fixed income, and commodity markets across the globe through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, it invests in companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts, infrastructure sector, and natural energy resources sector for its equity and fixed income investments. The firm also invests in preferred securities for its fixed income investments through its subsidiaries. Cohen & Steers, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in New York, with additional offices in London, United Kingdom; Central, Hong Kong; Tokyo, Japan; and Seattle, Washington.

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings in Fintech sector. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round. The firm prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, financial services, and healthcare sector. Within the technology sector, it invests in software as a service, adtech / digital media, Internet of Everything, enhanced security, predictive analytics, machine learning, artificial intelligence, enterprise software, technology enabled services, internet/new media, financial technology, cloud, mobile, social, big data, in memory, and selected business services with capital requirements of up to $25 million. Within healthcare sector, the firm invests in molecular and point-of-care diagnostics, medical devices, regenerative medicine, medical technology, digital health, healthcare technology, specialty pharmaceuticals, and selected healthcare services. It invests throughout the United States with a focus on Mid-Atlantic region, and Southeastern Canada. The firm primarily invests between $5 million and $25 million in growth equity financing and between $5 million and $10 million in early-stage financing. It typically invests in the capital structures including owner financed and bootstrapped companies, corporate division or business unit, and venture capital-backed seeking a growth partner. The firm prefers to be the largest shareholder in its portfolio companies, with ownership in the range of 20 percent to 50 percent. However, it may occasionally take a majority or smaller stake in its portfolio companies. It prefers to invest in companies having proprietary technology and intellectual property. The firm prefers to take a Board seat in its portfolio companies. The company was founded in 1953 as Lancaster Corporation and changed its name to Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. in 1981. Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania with an additional office in Weston, Massachusetts.