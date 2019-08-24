Reviewing Cohen & Steers Inc. (CNS)’s and OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIP)’s results

Cohen & Steers Inc. (NYSE:CNS) and OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIP) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cohen & Steers Inc. 48 6.38 N/A 2.52 20.79 OFS Credit Company Inc. 25 10.87 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Cohen & Steers Inc. and OFS Credit Company Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Cohen & Steers Inc. and OFS Credit Company Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cohen & Steers Inc. 0.00% 42% 25.6% OFS Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 45.4% of Cohen & Steers Inc. shares and 0% of OFS Credit Company Inc. shares. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 8.6%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cohen & Steers Inc. -0.27% 1% 4.53% 40.89% 34.28% 52.59% OFS Credit Company Inc. 0.5% 2.3% 2.7% 0% 0% 5.29%

For the past year Cohen & Steers Inc. was more bullish than OFS Credit Company Inc.

Summary

Cohen & Steers Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors OFS Credit Company Inc.

Cohen & Steers, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, it also launches and manages hedge funds. The firm invests in public equity, fixed income, and commodity markets across the globe through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, it invests in companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts, infrastructure sector, and natural energy resources sector for its equity and fixed income investments. The firm also invests in preferred securities for its fixed income investments through its subsidiaries. Cohen & Steers, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in New York, with additional offices in London, United Kingdom; Central, Hong Kong; Tokyo, Japan; and Seattle, Washington.