Reviewing Cohen & Steers Inc. (CNS)’s and OFS Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:OFS)’s results

As Asset Management businesses, Cohen & Steers Inc. (NYSE:CNS) and OFS Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:OFS), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cohen & Steers Inc. 50 6.62 N/A 2.52 20.79 OFS Capital Corporation 12 3.16 N/A 0.74 15.01

Table 1 demonstrates Cohen & Steers Inc. and OFS Capital Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. OFS Capital Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Cohen & Steers Inc. When company has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Cohen & Steers Inc. is currently more expensive than OFS Capital Corporation, because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cohen & Steers Inc. 0.00% 42% 25.6% OFS Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Cohen & Steers Inc. and OFS Capital Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cohen & Steers Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 OFS Capital Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, OFS Capital Corporation’s consensus target price is $12, while its potential upside is 4.17%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 45.4% of Cohen & Steers Inc. shares and 24.08% of OFS Capital Corporation shares. 8.6% are Cohen & Steers Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 22.08% of OFS Capital Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cohen & Steers Inc. -0.27% 1% 4.53% 40.89% 34.28% 52.59% OFS Capital Corporation -0.63% -10.11% -11.76% -2.04% -3.92% 4.06%

For the past year Cohen & Steers Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than OFS Capital Corporation.

Summary

Cohen & Steers Inc. beats on 10 of the 10 factors OFS Capital Corporation.

Cohen & Steers, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, it also launches and manages hedge funds. The firm invests in public equity, fixed income, and commodity markets across the globe through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, it invests in companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts, infrastructure sector, and natural energy resources sector for its equity and fixed income investments. The firm also invests in preferred securities for its fixed income investments through its subsidiaries. Cohen & Steers, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in New York, with additional offices in London, United Kingdom; Central, Hong Kong; Tokyo, Japan; and Seattle, Washington.

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It does not invest in operational turnarounds or start-up businesses. For direct, it specializes in debt and structured equity investments, recapitalizations and refinancing, management and leveraged buyouts, acquisition financings, shareholder liquidity events, growth capital, independent sponsor transactions, ESOPs, and minority investments in the lower middle market companies. It invests in the aerospace and defense, business services, consumer products and services, food and beverage, health care services, specialty chemicals, transportation and logistics, distribution, franchising, and industrial and niche manufacturing sectors. The fund invests in companies based in United States. It seeks to invest between $3 million and $20 million in companies with revenues between $10 million and $200 million, Annual EBITDA between $3 million and $30 million, and Enterprise value between $10 million and $500 million. The fund seeks to invest in companies with debt values between $5 million and $25 million. The fund uses senior secured, unitranche loans, first-lien, second-lien, mezzanine loans, warrants, and preferred equity securities and common equity securities. It prefers to take a minority stake in the investments made. It also co-invests with its partners for additional capital.